Frost Advisory issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.