Frontline workers call on Gov. Walz for clear guidance to stem COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nurses, home care workers and doctors across Minnesota are asking Gov. Tim Walz to use his emergency powers to help stem the COVID-19 outbreak while protecting frontline workers.

Health care advocacy group Our Stories - Our Health held a briefing Tuesday afternoon to ask Walz for clear guidance and regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Nurses Association asked the governor to ban visitors in hospital for now, to prioritize rapid testing for frontline workers, and provide an executive order to have hospitals create a plan for staffing if there are shortages.

President Mary Turner explained the pandemic has already taken an emotional toll on heath care workers saying, "I've held the hand of patients dying, yearning to see their families knowing they can't. I've taken care of fellow health care workers as they've fought for their lives."

Turner, and ICU nurse, says there's still too many health systems lacking personal protective equipment as frontline workers also struggle to keep themselves and their patients safe.

She added, "I have been on multiple, multiple picket lines for frontline health care workers because they were out there on the sidewalks fighting for the right to be safe while they take care of us during this pandemic. There's something inherently wrong that we have to be on the streets begging for protection."

The MRA is also asking the governor to look into how hospitals can continue to handle elective surgeries as cases surge.

The Minneapolis VA Infectious Disease section and home health care workers were among those who spoke during the webinar.