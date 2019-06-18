MASON CITY, Iowa – Repair work is closing the frontage road between South Roosevelt Avenue and the North Iowa Event Center entrance.
Mason City officials say the closure will last for about two weeks and is part of the city’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement program.
If you have any questions, contact Assistant City Engineer Steven Olney at (641) 421-3605.
Related Content
- Frontage road closed near North Iowa Events Center
- Large sink hole closes road in north central Iowa
- Flood waters closing roads in North Iowa and SE Minnesota
- North Iowa Band Festival list of events
- University of Iowa Labor Center to close
- North Iowa Youth Center tree giveaway
- Iowa DOT road announcements
- Flood levels drop but SW Iowa roads remain closed
- Detours back as flooding closes western Iowa roads
- Upgrades planned for north Iowa wind turbine energy center
Scroll for more content...