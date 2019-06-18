Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Frontage road closed near North Iowa Events Center

Repair work expected to last about two weeks.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Repair work is closing the frontage road between South Roosevelt Avenue and the North Iowa Event Center entrance.

Mason City officials say the closure will last for about two weeks and is part of the city’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement program.

If you have any questions, contact Assistant City Engineer Steven Olney at (641) 421-3605.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events