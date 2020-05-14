Front Door Project documents neighbors helping each other through the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re living through history as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. It’s the perfect backdrop for what’s being called the Front Door Project. RNeighbors and other organizations are teaming up for the effort with the goal of documenting people’s experiences during this pandemic.

“We’re just asking them about their COVID experience. What they’re most looking forward to after it’s over – how their neighbors helped them through it – those kinds of questions.”

Rene Halasy is the Executive Director of RNeighbors and says they’re documenting the COVID-19 experience through a diverse selection of neighborhoods in the Med City.

Thursday’s journey began in the Meadow Park neighborhood capturing stories like the one from a family of 12 and wrapped up in the Slatterly Park neighborhood.

Sarah Gile says she appreciates the effort being made.

“I think that is so awesome,” she said. “I mean this is something we can look back on forever and we’re going to as a society, right? So, it’s cool to be part of a project that’s showing that we’re all in it together even when we can’t be all in it together.”

Halasy says it has been fun to hear the variety of answers they have received while conducting the interviews.

“We’ve had introverts say ‘I love this – I was cut out for this.’ We had a gentleman say that to us a couple of nights ago and then he said ‘but when this is over, I can’t wait to go out to eat and order a burger.’”

Others like Doris Amundsen have been obeying the stay-at-home order passing the time by working on her award-winning garden.

“Very much so my way of coping and of course texting, emailing, and calling friends,” Amundsen said. “I have a wonderful support system so I don’t have to go out and get groceries, I don’t have to go anywhere.”

It’s a support system she’s forever thankful for.

“To have everybody calling and saying “what can I do for you Dori?’ you know is comforting.”

June 1 is the target date for having this project completed and shared to the RNeighbors Facebook page.

Partners for this project include Fagan Studios, Channel One, United Way, Rochester Public Library, Cradle 2 Career, Meadow Park Initiative, Family Service Rochester, and Olmsted County Youth Commission.