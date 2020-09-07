From top dog to college freshman, tackling a new challenge

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina -- Alyssa Ustby is not used to being the new kid on the block, but that's exactly what she is at the University of North Carolina.

After years of dominating in her hometown, she's off a new challenge, stepping into a new gym and to a new team. Her high school accolades are a thing of the past.

"What you accomplished in high school really does not mean anything when you step on the college court," Ustby said.

It's all about how she can contribute now. She's not the fastest, the tallest or strongest player on the court anymore.

"Everybody's as athletic, everybody's fast, everybody's a good shooter," she said. "You really have to set yourself a part by being consistent with your work ethic."

Ustby was a jack-of-all trades for the Eagles. She could shoot the three or do damage inside the paint. At UNC, she won't have to carry the offense, but the Tarheels plan on using her strengths.

"As a player, that's what you look for in a coach," Ustby said. "So that I'm not just that limited as a guard or just being a small post so they're going to make me a player where I can play similarly like I did in high school."

Life is changing for the new freshman. She still FaceTimes her family, and walking around campus feels like walking through a ghost town. Covid interrupted her senior year of high school -- she's afraid it could happen again.

"Obviously you know there is that little bit of worry but I'm not to think too far ahead I just want to focus one day at a time," Ustby said.

Whether or not the pandemic impacts this season, it won't impact how she will feel when she puts on the carolina blue for the first time.

"It's going to be incredible the first time we get out there," Alyssa said. "I get so excited everytime I think about it."