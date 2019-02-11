Clear
From sharing carries at Lourdes, to sharing the same college campus

The Eagles won another state championship in 2018. Now, three of their key players will head to the same school.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA - As National Signing Day came and gone, local athletes signed their national letters of intent to colleges around the country. At Lourdes High School, 11 athletes made their declarations. 

Three members of the 2018 football state championship team signed their intentions as well. Quarterback Matthew Hayford and running backs Pat Leary and Zach Jungels signed with St. John's University, keeping the trio together at the same school. 

"It's a blast, we hang out here every day in Rochester and we're gonna hang out a lot up there," Hayford said. "I'm always gonna be friends with these guys." 

Hayford helped command the Lourdes rushing offense this season. Although the former quarterback will be heading to St. John's, it will be on the baseball diamond rather than the gridiron. 

Jungels and Leary will share the same football field at the next level. Jungels wasn't sure he'd make it this far in his earlier days. 

"Four years ago, if you told me I was going to play college football I'd laugh in your face," Jungels said. "It just shows that hard work and dedication really does pay off."

The trio helped continue the winning tradition at Lourdes. Now, they hope to do the same at St. John's. 

