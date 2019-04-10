From potholes to plows, Rochester Public Works prepares for a spring storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Works is putting front plows back on their trucks for a spring snowstorm expected to start on Wednesday.

Dan Plizga is the Infrastructure Maintenance Supervisor for Rochester Public Works and said they are preparing by getting plow back on the trucks.

Plow operators are coming in at 7am as usual and will spend the morning fine-tuning equipment. They’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“It's kind of a wait and see because as you know the storms been trending a little bit to the north but we realize that it could come right back at us. You know, we live in Minnesota,” Dan Plizga, Infrastructure Maintenance Supervisor said.

The storm comes after the crews have been spending the past few weeks filling potholes.

Having a snow storm this far into Spring could impact all the work they just did.

“The roads right now are very fragile. There's still frost, the top surface has melted. So, were going to balance that as we plow snow,” Plizga said. “You know, the trucks are very heavy and they will cause damage to the roads so we're going to kind of weight that.”

Plizga said to avoid causing road damage they’ll keep the trucks at a lighter weight and also avoid curbsides, focusing on only plowing the center of the streets.

“Residents might notice that we’re not, we might be a little bi farther from their mailboxes, but we don’t want to risk running the plow of the road with the grass being soft now…we could do a lot of damage with the plow now,” he said.

The crews did somewhat prepare for a winter event like this.

Plizga said they’ve only been filling in deep potholes, avoiding ones that are less than 2 inches. He said the shallow potholes can easily be ruined by snow late into spring. The crews plan on tackling those shallower potholes in mid-May at the earliest.