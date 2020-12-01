From coach to spectator, Mayo's Madsen reflects on sons college debuts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Luke Madsen is used to being courtside, coaching his twin sons Gabe and Mason. As the twins prepare for their first collegiate game Wednesday, Madsen won't be on the sidelines as a coach, but in the stands as a spectator.

"I don't know how that's going to go," he said. "I haven't done it before."

As the father of two high profile athletes, the former Mayo head coach is excited to see his sons back on the court after the pandemic ended their senior season.

"We're all ready for this to start," he said. "It's been a long preseason and obviously with the way their season ended last year I think they're both itching to be back on the floor."

When the brothers stepped on the court, it was the hottest ticket in town. Gabe averaged 27 points-per-game last year for the Spartans. Mason was not too far behind, averaging 19.

They'll bring their offensive prowess to Cincinnati, one of the top mid-major programs in the country. It's a place Luke says is a great fit for his kids to grow as players

"Every day in practice, they're competing at a high level," he said. "This has been a valuable time for them to acclimate to the kind of physicality and intensity that this level of college basketball brings."

It will be an adjustment for the longtime coach, suddenly unable to draw up plays for his two sharp shooters during timeouts.

"It's hard to pack away though the years of being a critical spectator," Luke said.

But he will always be the boy's first coach.

"It's a great opporunity and we're going to try to enjoy every minute of it," Madsen said.

Cincinnati will host Lipscomb Wednesday at 4:00 PM. You can watch that game on ESPN+.