From a bystander to an "upstander" in the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Diversity Council was planning to hold its Bystander to Upstander event at Forager Brewery tomorrow, but will now be held virtually next week due to COVID-19 exposures and safety precautions.

The goal of the event is to educate the community on how to identify acts of microaggression and implicit bias and then shut them down.

Participants will watch a video and then take part in interactive scenario-based sessions that have been curated by the event facilitators.

"It's important to learn what it looks like in your real world," said Diversity Council Education and Communications Specialist Kylie Bartz. "Given that opportunity to practice in a safe space means you're way more prepared to actually interrupt some sort of microaggression or invalidation in the community - making Rochester a safer place."

The now virtual event is open to the public and will be held on Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.