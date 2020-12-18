From Stewartville to Brookings, Josh Buri talks playing his senior season in South Dakota

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Josh Buri dominated Minnesota football in 2019. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards his junior season and led Stewartville to a section title game appearance.

He was primed for another strong year as a senior in 2020, but the pandemic changed his plan.

"Obviously it was a very hard decision," Buri said.

The fall football season was delayed in the gopher state, with no start in sight. The summer before his senior year, Buri and a teammate made the difficult decision to transfer to Brookings High School in South Dakota, three and a half hours from Stewartville.

The move allowed Josh to play a full season of high school football.

"It was probably the best decision I could do for myself but it was definitely the right choice," he said.

The decision seems to be panning out for the senior, who rushed for nearly 1,700 yards in the fall, leading the Bobcats to the Class 11AA Championship game.

Another year putting up video game numbers led to more attention on the recruiting trail.

"Everything started falling together during midseason," he said. "Everything recruiting picked up and everything. So I got everything I wanted out of moving to Brookings and it's been the best year of my life so far."

The running back landed a scholarship offer to South Dakota State, less than two miles from his high school. For the next four years, Brookings will continue to be his new home and Buri can't wait to put on a Jackrabbit's uniform.

"Patience is running out I'm ready to move on campus and start workouts," Josh said.