From Rochester to the NBA: Matthew Hurt declares for NBA Draft

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – For Rochester’s Matthew Hurt, the ability to suit up in a Duke Blue Devils uniform has been a dream come true. As a sophomore, he led the ACC in scoring, was named the Most Improved Player and received District III Player of the Year honors.

However, he’s not done chasing his dream. Hurt announced to his social media followers Wednesday afternoon that he has declared for the NBA Draft.

Duke forward Matthew Hurt drives to the basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

“He definitely dreamed about playing basketball at Duke but he’s always dreamed of playing basketball in the NBA,” his father, Rich, told KIMT. “It was the right time for him and he feels good about the decision.”

His decision to declare for the draft came after a series of discussions with his family and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“Not only did he have that conversation, he had that conversation with us, too. The thing that he has said pretty consistently for the last three or four years, in general, is that ‘you’re a pro. You’re going to be a pro. Now it’s just a matter of what kind of pro you want to be.’”

From Rochester to the NBA, his father said it’s humbling to see how the Minnesota community has supported his son along the way.

“It’s exciting for us but it’s great for the community because I think most people feel like regardless of what high school you went to or even the region and ultimately the state, I think that especially the southeastern part of Minnesota, a lot of people feel connected to Matthew. That makes me happier than anything because it’s exciting to see people watch Duke games because they knew Matthew playing. I’ve had people come up to me at the RAC and say, ‘I watched your son play.’ That stuff is cool.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for June 22, with the NBA Draft to follow on July 29.

“He says bet on yourself but I say bet on him because he has proved people wrong along the way and he knows what he needs to do and he’s ready.”