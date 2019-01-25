Frigid temperatures freeze theatre marquee

CRESCO, Iowa - Frigid air has frozen the marquee above one popular movie house in North Iowa.

The Cresco Theatre and Opera House said in a post on their Facebook page that their outside marquee won't be updated because of the cold.

Changing the letters on a marquee can take roughly 20-30 minutes, and it's not exactly easy when standing on a ladder, especially when being faced with brutal winds.

Gayle Kelm is the Vice President of the Cresco Theatre Commission.

"It's exceptionally cold, and in order to change the letters on the marquee, you have to go stand out there and change each individual letter. And with the cold and the wind, it take a bit of time to do it, and we don't want to put our employees at risk out there."

Even with the cold, Kelm says business has picked up, and while the marquee won't be updated until warmer weather arrives, they're letting customers know about what's being featured through their Facebook page, website and voicemail.

"We've had a really good attendance this week in particular with the movie The Mule, and we're starting A Dog's Way Home tonight. So we're expecting a really good crowd too."