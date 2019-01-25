Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Frigid temperatures freeze theatre marquee

Cresco Theatre will update on what's being featured through social media, website and voicemail

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CRESCO, Iowa - Frigid air has frozen the marquee above one popular movie house in North Iowa.

The Cresco Theatre and Opera House said in a post on their Facebook page that their outside marquee won't be updated because of the cold.

Changing the letters on a marquee can take roughly 20-30 minutes, and it's not exactly easy when standing on a ladder, especially when being faced with brutal winds.

Gayle Kelm is the Vice President of the Cresco Theatre Commission.

"It's exceptionally cold, and in order to change the letters on the marquee, you have to go stand out there and change each individual letter. And with the cold and the wind, it take a bit of time to do it, and we don't want to put our employees at risk out there."

Even with the cold, Kelm says business has picked up, and while the marquee won't be updated until warmer weather arrives, they're letting customers know about what's being featured through their Facebook page, website and voicemail.

"We've had a really good attendance this week in particular with the movie The Mule, and we're starting A Dog's Way Home tonight. So we're expecting a really good crowd too."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -13°
Austin
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -21°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Oil spill - two years later

Image

Finally getting paid

Image

Warming center needs volunteers

Image

Furnace Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe and Warm

Image

Tracking an Incoming Winter Storm with a Potential to Drop 8-12".

Image

Business Offers Shelter from the Cold

Image

Racing on a Sticky Surface

Image

Local Theater Impacted by Cold

Community Events