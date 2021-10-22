Fright at the Farm offers haunted cannabis maze

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - If you're looking for a creepy-good time Fright at the Farm is bigger than ever offering Minnesota's only haunted cannabis maze.

The haunted attraction began at the History Center of Olmsted County. Ted Galaty, owner of Rochester Horror and Willow's Keep Farm, moved the Halloween display to Willow's Keep Farm in 2015.

To experience the entire haunt, you'll want to plan for 40 minutes. The intricate sets meander you through a butcher shop, old dairy barn, and even an abandoned school bus.

"(Because) of Covid last year we purchased canopy tents that look like circus tents so we started theming it as the abandoned circus. So, we have freaks and freakshow characters throughout the attraction. This year you get to go through the upper and lower barn and other attractions that we weren't allowed to do last year," said Galaty.

Galaty is the man behind the vision at Rochester Horror, he also owns the Old Pine Theatre in Pine Island.

"It's a production company. It's different than other attractions. We have a theatrical aspect to it. You'll get your typical jump scares but there are really cool set designs," explained Galaty.

For Galaty the haunted attraction is just a small part of the puzzle as a main mission of his is to educate and inform people about industrial hemp.

"It's about educating people about the powerful plant that can heal you, feed you, clothe you and shelter you," said Galaty.

During the day the cannabis maze, which is regulated by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, serves to educate with informational displays, but come Halloween it takes on another role.

"We do have Minnesota's only haunted cannabis maze, but I also think it's probably the country's only haunted cannabis maze, maybe the world's only cannabis maze. I don't know of anyone else that is doing a hemp maze and we've been doing it for four seasons," said Galaty.

For more information on Fright at the Farm check out their facebook page.