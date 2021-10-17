Friends reunite for breast cancer walk

ROCHESTER, Minn.- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Sunday, a group of friends reunited for a breast cancer walk in Rochester.

Around 20 people gathered at Mayo High School and walked up to five miles. The walk was to honor breast cancer survivors and people who lose their lives to the disease.

"It's fun for us to get together to remember the time that we spent three days walking 60 miles," says organizer Elaine Siemsen. "All of us made a commitment to raise awareness and funds to help for breast cancer research providing care, mammograms, and education."

The group of friends met at the Susan G Komen 3-Day events and periodically reunite to continue the tradition. Three of the walkers are breast cancer survivors including Siemsen's husband Dennis.

"Part of the challenge with men is we tend not to survive. Male breast cancer isn't as diagnosed as early in women. We don't get routine mammograms, men don't go to their doctors as often. They don't get routine breast exams so by the time it's diagnosed, it's often in bad stages," explains Siemsen.

Elaine and Dennis Siemsen will be participating in the Susan G Komen 3-Day next month in California.