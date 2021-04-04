Friend of victim in Mason City shooting speaks out

MASON CITY, Iowa - The news of a homicide in a Mason City neighborhood has the community speaking out.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 Wednesday night at a residence near 3rd Street Northwest and North Jefferson Avenue. On scene, officers found a person shot; that person was taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where they later died of from their injuries. The victim's name has not yet been released.

KIMT spoke with a friend of the deceased, who declined to go on camera. She describes her friend as a well respected person who was doing good in the world.

"He was a very good guy, he was a Kansas City Chiefs fan, he was a rugby player at one time at River City Rugby. He was well involved in the community, he had children, he had a spouse, he had children and was a family man."

She's lived in the area for some time, and has noted an increase in drive bys, fights and arguments, though law enforcement have acted quickly on each incident. With a daycare nearby, as well as kids that live in the neighborhood, she's fearful of what Wednesday's shooting could potentially lead to.

"A friend of mine lives in this building that has grandchildren over here all the time. They're always out here riding their bikes. For it to happen right here where they ride their bikes, and I've seen them out here playing, it's very scary. very scary. I don't have any young children, but I can imagine the fear that everyone has now of their kids being outside."

The shooter, 38 year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, remains at large. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Mason City Police or your local law enforcement agency.