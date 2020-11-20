Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Friday's section football highlights & statewide sports scores

The prep sports season in Minnesota concluded on Friday before a four-week pause.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Fairmont 35, Watertown-Mayer 6

Park Christian 7, Blackduck 6

Polk County West 21, East Grand Forks 20

Win-E-Mac 50, South Ridge 0

Class 6A

Section Championship

Centennial 27, Stillwater 14

Eden Prairie 21, Prior Lake 7

Lakeville South 14, St. Michael-Albertville 13

Rosemount 42, East Ridge 0

Shakopee 35, Champlin Park 21

Class 5A

Section 2

Semifinal

Chanhassen 34, Waconia 7

Mankato West 22, Chaska 15

Section 3

Championship

St. Thomas Academy 42, Henry Sibley 7

Section 4

Semifinal

Mahtomedi 20, North St. Paul 14

Minneapolis Washburn 33, Tartan 28

Section 5

Semifinal

Robbinsdale Cooper 39, Minneapolis Southwest 19

Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 0

Section 6

Championship

Rogers 28, Elk River 20

Third Place

Monticello 48, Robbinsdale Armstrong 35

Section 8

Semifinal

Bemidji 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Moorhead 63, Alexandria 7

Class 4A

Section 2

Semifinal

Hutchinson 52, Mankato East 16

Marshall 14, Jordan 10

Section 3

Semifinal

Simley 42, South St. Paul 26

Section 4

Championship

Fridley 62, DeLaSalle 0

Section 5

Championship

Holy Angels 14, Orono 7

Third Place

Benilde-St. Margaret's 35, Mound Westonka 14

Section 6

Semifinal

Becker 28, Big Lake 0

Princeton 30, Delano 12

Section 8

Championship

Rocori 34, Grand Rapids 6

Third Place

Willmar 35, Detroit Lakes 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Semifinal

Waseca 23, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8

Section 2

Championship

Litchfield 55, Rockford 14

Third Place

Dassel-Cokato 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Section 3

Championship

Luverne 44, Sibley East 6

Section 4

Championship

Cannon Falls 56, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Third Place

Breck 35, Lake City 21

Section 5

Championship

Annandale 34, Milaca 0

Third Place

Foley 28, Pine City 0

Section 6

Championship

Albany 41, Pierz 8

Third Place

New London-Spicer 26, Minnewaska 7

Section 7

Semifinal

Aitkin 56, Virginia 6

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34, Two Harbors 13

Section 8

Championship

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27, Pequot Lakes 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Championship

Blue Earth Area 39, Maple River 12

Third Place

Medford 28, St. Clair 14

Section 3

Championship

Redwood Valley 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0

Third Place

Pipestone 20, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Section 4

Championship

Minneapolis North 44, St. Agnes 0

Third Place

Maple Lake 24, Concordia Academy 0

Section 5

Championship

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 45, Paynesville 26

Section 6

Semifinal

Osakis 34, Pillager 12

West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 27

Section 7

Championship

Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 6

Section 8

Semifinal

Barnesville 41, Warroad 8

Pelican Rapids 40, Hawley 14

Class 1A

Section 1

Championship

Blooming Prairie 49, Randolph 6

Section 2

Championship

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 40, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21

Third Place

New Ulm Cathedral 22, Bethlehem Academy 15

Section 3

Championship

Wabasso 28, Murray County Central 15

Third Place

Springfield 44, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7

Section 4

Semifinal

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 24, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14

Mayer-Lutheran 47, Upsala/Swanville 0

Section 5

Championship

Minneota 14, BOLD 7

Third Place

Lac qui Parle Valley 27, Canby 12

Section 7

Semifinal

Deer River 62, Braham 8

9-Man

Section 1

Championship

Lanesboro 16, Grand Meadow 12

Third Place

LeRoy-Ostrander 42, Spring Grove 16

Section 2

Championship

Renville County West 40, Red Rock Central 14

Section 3

Championship

Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Mountain Lake Co-op 7

Third Place

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38, Edgerton/Ellsworth 32

Section 4

Semifinal

Hancock 54, Ortonville 18

Verndale 38, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 16

Section 7

Semifinal

Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Bigfork 12

Silver Bay 27, Cherry 0

Section 8

Semifinal

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ada-Borup def. Red Lake Falls, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Alden-Conger def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10

BOLD def. Wabasso, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17

Benson def. West Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Bethlehem Academy def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Cloquet def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16

Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6

DeLaSalle def. St. Anthony, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. New York Mills, 25-14, 25-20, 27-25

Eagan def. Shakopee, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20

East Grand Forks def. Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-11, 25-18

East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-11, 25-9, 25-21

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Royalton, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12

Elk River def. Blaine, 23-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-20

Fosston def. Roseau, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Rockford

Goodhue def. Lake City, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle

Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Holy Angels def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Hutchinson def. Becker, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

Kasson-Mantorville def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11

Lakeview def. Renville County West, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Legacy Christian def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

MACCRAY def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-19, 18-25, 25-16, 25-13

Mabel-Canton def. Avail Academy, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15

Marshall def. New Ulm, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14

Mayer-Lutheran def. New Prague, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Monticello def. Brainerd, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17

Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12

New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22

Perham def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Red Rock Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena, 18-25, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Canby, 21-25, 29-27, 25-20, 25-18

Simley def. North St. Paul, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13

Spectrum def. West Lutheran, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

St. Michael-Albertville def. Andover, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Totino-Grace def. Providence Academy, 25-18, 25-6, 25-14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Redwood Valley, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 28-26, 18-16

Tri-City United def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 15-11

Verndale def. Pillager, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-14, 25-19, 14-25, 25-13

Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minneota, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

Wayzata def. Maple Grove, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

White Bear Lake def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-22, 25-18, 25-11

Willmar def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Woodbury def. Roseville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 249906

Reported Deaths: 3138
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin546621066
Ramsey23071450
Anoka17859203
Dakota17340170
Washington11495100
Stearns1123879
Scott670152
St. Louis654687
Wright581730
Olmsted569830
Sherburne455836
Clay407651
Carver359410
Blue Earth343612
Rice324827
Kandiyohi304712
Nobles285527
Crow Wing281027
Chisago25477
Benton237036
Otter Tail226114
Winona226025
Mower215522
Polk194920
Douglas188022
Morrison186219
Lyon170210
Beltrami165913
Goodhue154525
McLeod15398
Todd153512
Itasca153321
Becker14926
Steele14826
Isanti144311
Nicollet132822
Carlton13139
Freeborn12355
Waseca120110
Mille Lacs117830
Le Sueur11728
Cass10578
Pine10235
Brown9609
Martin89020
Meeker8807
Hubbard84317
Roseau8261
Wabasha8011
Watonwan7304
Dodge7230
Chippewa6977
Redwood64117
Wadena6136
Pipestone60517
Sibley5934
Cottonwood5800
Renville58017
Aitkin56318
Rock5639
Houston5432
Fillmore5360
Yellow Medicine4998
Murray4813
Kanabec45511
Pennington4514
Swift4425
Faribault4300
Pope4190
Clearwater3874
Stevens3801
Unassigned37356
Marshall3607
Jackson3581
Koochiching3005
Wilkin2925
Lake2851
Lincoln2811
Lac qui Parle2793
Norman2776
Big Stone2561
Mahnomen2164
Grant1976
Red Lake1623
Kittson1503
Traverse1090
Lake of the Woods781
Cook500

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 200420

Reported Deaths: 2101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29698317
Linn12620150
Black Hawk9803125
Woodbury9577110
Scott949168
Johnson870035
Dubuque832189
Story602419
Dallas568754
Pottawattamie539262
Sioux339222
Webster317327
Marshall315740
Cerro Gordo301738
Clinton286437
Buena Vista283214
Des Moines253715
Muscatine252863
Plymouth250736
Warren23779
Wapello227670
Jones208310
Jasper195839
Carroll182215
Marion181217
Lee179414
Bremer167712
Crawford165615
Henry16367
Benton148613
Tama140939
Delaware129021
Jackson12848
Washington121412
Dickinson12009
Boone119810
Mahaska113026
Wright11015
Page10443
Buchanan10268
Hardin99010
Clay9794
Harrison96726
Calhoun9557
Cedar92713
Clayton9274
Mills9216
Fayette9098
Hamilton9047
Lyon8998
Kossuth8783
Floyd87114
Poweshiek86712
Butler8563
Winneshiek8409
Iowa82511
Winnebago82523
Louisa76316
Hancock7507
Grundy73310
Sac7307
Chickasaw7192
Cherokee6964
Shelby6953
Cass69318
Appanoose6766
Allamakee67411
Emmet67323
Mitchell6724
Guthrie66715
Franklin64719
Union6396
Humboldt6294
Madison6084
Palo Alto5713
Jefferson5681
Unassigned5200
Pocahontas4922
Keokuk4885
Osceola4690
Howard4649
Greene4560
Clarke4474
Ida4179
Davis4034
Montgomery40310
Taylor4032
Monroe39712
Adair3856
Monona3592
Fremont3242
Van Buren3184
Worth3070
Lucas2956
Decatur2870
Audubon2741
Wayne2686
Ringgold1582
Adams1501
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Turning Colder For The Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Despite pause some sports allowed to continue

Image

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Image

New pandemic guidelines go into effect at midnight

Image

Nurses talk about working with Covid-19 patients

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

CDC releases updated Thanksgiving guidelines

Image

Food distribution now at Graham Park

Image

Bruins still to play Friday night home game

Image

Blooming Prairie preps for section championsship with Randolph

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Community Events