Friday's prep football scores from Minnesota and Iowa

Check out our the scores from Friday night's action.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 8:25 AM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12, Polk County West 7

Aitkin 46, Duluth Denfeld 0

Albany 52, Princeton 37

Andover 24, Buffalo 18

Annandale 29, Watertown-Mayer 13

Anoka 31, Mounds View 24

BOLD 56, Maple Lake 7

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 26, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14

Barnesville 53, Pillager 6

Barnum 70, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Becker 58, Big Lake 0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12

Bethlehem Academy 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Blaine 10, Totino-Grace 0

Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0

Bloomington Kennedy 30, Minneapolis Southwest 23

Blue Earth Area 35, Sibley East 7

Brainerd 27, Alexandria 24, OT

Brandon-Evansville 52, Ortonville 32

Breckenridge 20, Roseau 0

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52, Nicollet 20

Canby 20, MACCRAY 6

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0

Centennial 6, Wayzata 0

Chaska 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7

Cromwell 32, Ely 8

Crosby-Ironton 26, Chisholm 14

Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family Catholic 0

Deer River 49, East Central 0

Detroit Lakes 32, Pequot Lakes 6

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Park Rapids 7

Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14

East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14

East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14

Eastview 34, Eagan 13

Eden Prairie 52, Prior Lake 17

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32

Esko 24, Two Harbors 0

Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6

Farmington 54, Edina 20

Fergus Falls 13, Perham 7

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0

Foley 16, Little Falls 6

Forest Lake 33, Hopkins 7

Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33, 3OT

Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

Hancock 34, Mountain Iron-Buhl 32

Hastings 18, South St. Paul 12

Hawley 55, Staples-Motley 20

Hayfield 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Hill City/Northland 57, McGregor 6

Hill-Murray 27, Tartan 20

Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Rothsay 28

Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6

Holdingford 31, Sauk Centre 13

Holy Angels 35, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3

Houston 12, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6, 2OT

Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8

Jackson County Central 21, Redwood Valley 18

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Benson 14

Kimball 50, Browerville/Eagle Valley 7

Kittson County Central 40, Win-E-Mac 12

Lac qui Parle Valley 14, Yellow Medicine East 6

Lake City 27, Pine Island 14

Lakeview 28, Dawson-Boyd 22

Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Litchfield 35, New London-Spicer 9

Luverne 29, Worthington 0

Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 46, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7

Mankato East 17, Byron 0

Mankato West 30, Rochester Mayo 6

Maple Grove 47, Champlin Park 15

Maple River 50, Norwood-Young America 0

Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0

Melrose 43, Montevideo 14

Menahga 72, Red Lake 0

Milaca 40, St. Cloud Cathedral 16

Minneota 31, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Adrian 15

Minnetonka 23, St. Michael-Albertville 20

Monticello 21, Cambridge-Isanti 18

Moorhead 36, Sartell-St. Stephen 8

Moose Lake/Willow River 64, Mesabi East 0

Mora 20, Hibbing 14

Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21

Mountain Lake Area 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20

Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0

NCEUH 34, Blackduck 20

Nevis 2, Laporte 0

New York Mills 46, Bagley 0

North Branch 21, Grand Rapids 20

North St. Paul 30, St. Anthony 25

North Woods 46, Braham 14

Ogilvie 20, South Ridge 12

Osakis 39, Parkers Prairie 8

Osseo 47, Roseville 18

Owatonna 26, Northfield 7

Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Burnsville 35

Park Christian 31, Cass Lake-Bena 16

Paynesville 22, Royalton 16

Pierz 25, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22

Pine City 22, Columbia Heights 6

Pine River-Backus 39, Warroad 30

Pipestone 33, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Providence Academy 42, Breck 14

Renville County West 18, Hills-Beaver Creek 12

Richfield 49, Minneapolis Washburn 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 49, Chanhassen 28

Robbinsdale Cooper 34, Simley 14

Rochester Century 28, Austin 20

Rockford 43, Minnewaska 12

Rogers 30, Elk River 7

Rush City 58, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30

Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12

Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6

Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, GHEC/Truman 6

Southland 46, Spring Grove 14

Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3

St. Cloud Apollo 20, St. Cloud Tech 14

St. Croix Lutheran 21, Academy Force 14

St. Francis 19, Chisago Lakes 7

St. Louis Park 22, Orono 21

St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0

St. Peter 42, Belle Plaine 7

St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14

Stephen-Argyle 34, Lake of the Woods 30

Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0

Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28

Triton 23, St. Charles 20

Underwood 20, Frazee 6

United South Central 42, Cleveland 14

Upsala/Swanville 34, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8

Verndale 62, Sebeka 8

Waconia 34, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Waseca 44, Jordan 34

West Central 45, Crookston 6

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30, Edgerton/Ellsworth 16

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 81, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Willmar 32, Delano 21

Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Winona 60, Albert Lea 21

Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Edison vs. Columbia Heights, ccd.

Red Lake County vs. Fosston, ppd.

IOWA

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44, Sidney 6

AC/GC 35, Interstate 35,Truro 6

ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

AGWSR, Ackley 21, Hudson 0

Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28

Alburnett 28, North Cedar, Stanwood 12

Algona 27, Gilbert 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Ames 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 31

Anamosa 16, Tipton 14

Ar-We-Va, Westside 33, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

Assumption, Davenport 24, Mount Vernon 12

Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23

B-G-M 68, Grand View Christian 7

Baxter 60, Collins-Maxwell 0

Beckman, Dyersville 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, OT

Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14

Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16

CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Carlisle 41, Boone 18

Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22

Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14

Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20

Central Clinton, DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10

Central Decatur, Leon 22, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14

Central Lyon 48, Unity Christian 0

Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT

Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13

Clarke, Osceola 37, Des Moines Christian 24

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6

Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33

Dallas Center-Grimes 36, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Davis County, Bloomfield 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Decorah 19, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0

Denver 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Des Moines, East 27, Sioux City, West 21

Des Moines, Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18

Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 0

Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, GMG, Garwin 6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Johnston 3

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14

Dubuque, Senior 45, Davenport, West 7

Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14

Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18

East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7

East Mills 51, Bedford 27

Easton Valley 73, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Emmetsburg 28, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

English Valleys, North English 51, H-L-V, Victor 20

Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6

Fairfield 39, West Burlington/Notre Dame 27

Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Union, Afton 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6

Greene County 55, Red Oak 0

Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13

Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Harlan 55, Atlantic 7

Humboldt 52, North Polk, Alleman 31

Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13

Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Mount Pleasant 0

Iowa City West 36, Davenport, Central 21

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story, Story City 28

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, New London 32

Janesville 50, Riceville 8

Kee, Lansing 46, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20, East Sac County 19

Lamoni def. Seymour, forfeit

Lenox def. Griswold, forfeit

Lewis Central 56, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Lisbon 58, Pekin 7

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19

Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13

MFL-Mar-Mac def. Postville, forfeit

Madrid 44, Wayne, Corydon 26

Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 6

Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6

Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0

Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12

Montezuma 87, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Monticello 55, Camanche 13

Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Nevada 34, Ballard 13

Newman Catholic, Mason City 53, Lake Mills 25

Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26

North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0

North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Starmont 0

North Scott, Eldridge 42, Burlington 0

North Tama, Traer 36, BCLUW, Conrad 0

North Union 50, West Fork, Sheffield 20

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17

Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0

Norwalk 45, Indianola 30

OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13

Osage 42, New Hampton 12

Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15

Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Waterloo, West 7

Regina, Iowa City def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit

River Valley, Correctionville 32, Siouxland Christian 30, OT

Riverside, Oakland 59, Missouri Valley 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sheldon 28, Cherokee, Washington 18

Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26

Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18

Solon 44, Washington 21

South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14

South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24

Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 15

Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Moravia 12

Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13

Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0

Springville 48, Central City 44

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38, Bishop Garrigan 20

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21

Stanton 24, Murray 22

Tri-Center, Neola 40, Lawton-Bronson 21

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 8

Underwood 45, Treynor 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Oelwein 6

Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18

Valley, West Des Moines 38, Ankeny 35

Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0

WACO, Wayland 55, Lone Tree 22

Wapello 34, Highland, Riverside 21

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

Waukon 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0

Webster City 50, LeMars 29

West Bend-Mallard 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 14

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14

West Central Valley, Stuart 23, Panorama, Panora 0

West Central, Maynard 23, Tripoli 0

West Delaware, Manchester 50, South Tama County, Tama 0

West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Woodbine 34

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14

West Marshall, State Center 30, PCM, Monroe 7

West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

Winterset 40, Glenwood 11

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0

Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

