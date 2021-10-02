Friday's prep football scores from Minnesota and Iowa

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12, Polk County West 7
Aitkin 46, Duluth Denfeld 0
Albany 52, Princeton 37
Andover 24, Buffalo 18
Annandale 29, Watertown-Mayer 13
Anoka 31, Mounds View 24
BOLD 56, Maple Lake 7
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 26, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14
Barnesville 53, Pillager 6
Barnum 70, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Becker 58, Big Lake 0
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12
Bethlehem Academy 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Blaine 10, Totino-Grace 0
Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0
Bloomington Kennedy 30, Minneapolis Southwest 23
Blue Earth Area 35, Sibley East 7
Brainerd 27, Alexandria 24, OT
Brandon-Evansville 52, Ortonville 32
Breckenridge 20, Roseau 0
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52, Nicollet 20
Canby 20, MACCRAY 6
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0
Centennial 6, Wayzata 0
Chaska 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7
Cromwell 32, Ely 8
Crosby-Ironton 26, Chisholm 14
Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family Catholic 0
Deer River 49, East Central 0
Detroit Lakes 32, Pequot Lakes 6
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Park Rapids 7
Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14
East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14
East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14
Eastview 34, Eagan 13
Eden Prairie 52, Prior Lake 17
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32
Esko 24, Two Harbors 0
Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6
Farmington 54, Edina 20
Fergus Falls 13, Perham 7
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0
Foley 16, Little Falls 6
Forest Lake 33, Hopkins 7
Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33, 3OT
Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36
Hancock 34, Mountain Iron-Buhl 32
Hastings 18, South St. Paul 12
Hawley 55, Staples-Motley 20
Hayfield 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
Hill City/Northland 57, McGregor 6
Hill-Murray 27, Tartan 20
Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Rothsay 28
Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6
Holdingford 31, Sauk Centre 13
Holy Angels 35, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3
Houston 12, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6, 2OT
Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8
Jackson County Central 21, Redwood Valley 18
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Benson 14
Kimball 50, Browerville/Eagle Valley 7
Kittson County Central 40, Win-E-Mac 12
Lac qui Parle Valley 14, Yellow Medicine East 6
Lake City 27, Pine Island 14
Lakeview 28, Dawson-Boyd 22
Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Litchfield 35, New London-Spicer 9
Luverne 29, Worthington 0
Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 46, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7
Mankato East 17, Byron 0
Mankato West 30, Rochester Mayo 6
Maple Grove 47, Champlin Park 15
Maple River 50, Norwood-Young America 0
Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0
Melrose 43, Montevideo 14
Menahga 72, Red Lake 0
Milaca 40, St. Cloud Cathedral 16
Minneota 31, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Adrian 15
Minnetonka 23, St. Michael-Albertville 20
Monticello 21, Cambridge-Isanti 18
Moorhead 36, Sartell-St. Stephen 8
Moose Lake/Willow River 64, Mesabi East 0
Mora 20, Hibbing 14
Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21
Mountain Lake Area 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0
NCEUH 34, Blackduck 20
Nevis 2, Laporte 0
New York Mills 46, Bagley 0
North Branch 21, Grand Rapids 20
North St. Paul 30, St. Anthony 25
North Woods 46, Braham 14
Ogilvie 20, South Ridge 12
Osakis 39, Parkers Prairie 8
Osseo 47, Roseville 18
Owatonna 26, Northfield 7
Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Burnsville 35
Park Christian 31, Cass Lake-Bena 16
Paynesville 22, Royalton 16
Pierz 25, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22
Pine City 22, Columbia Heights 6
Pine River-Backus 39, Warroad 30
Pipestone 33, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Providence Academy 42, Breck 14
Renville County West 18, Hills-Beaver Creek 12
Richfield 49, Minneapolis Washburn 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 49, Chanhassen 28
Robbinsdale Cooper 34, Simley 14
Rochester Century 28, Austin 20
Rockford 43, Minnewaska 12
Rogers 30, Elk River 7
Rush City 58, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30
Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12
Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6
Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, GHEC/Truman 6
Southland 46, Spring Grove 14
Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3
St. Cloud Apollo 20, St. Cloud Tech 14
St. Croix Lutheran 21, Academy Force 14
St. Francis 19, Chisago Lakes 7
St. Louis Park 22, Orono 21
St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0
St. Peter 42, Belle Plaine 7
St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14
Stephen-Argyle 34, Lake of the Woods 30
Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0
Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28
Triton 23, St. Charles 20
Underwood 20, Frazee 6
United South Central 42, Cleveland 14
Upsala/Swanville 34, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8
Verndale 62, Sebeka 8
Waconia 34, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Waseca 44, Jordan 34
West Central 45, Crookston 6
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30, Edgerton/Ellsworth 16
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 81, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Willmar 32, Delano 21
Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0
Winona 60, Albert Lea 21
Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Edison vs. Columbia Heights, ccd.
Red Lake County vs. Fosston, ppd.
IOWA
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44, Sidney 6
AC/GC 35, Interstate 35,Truro 6
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
AGWSR, Ackley 21, Hudson 0
Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28
Alburnett 28, North Cedar, Stanwood 12
Algona 27, Gilbert 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Ames 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 31
Anamosa 16, Tipton 14
Ar-We-Va, Westside 33, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30
Assumption, Davenport 24, Mount Vernon 12
Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
B-G-M 68, Grand View Christian 7
Baxter 60, Collins-Maxwell 0
Beckman, Dyersville 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, OT
Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14
Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16
CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Carlisle 41, Boone 18
Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14
Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20
Central Clinton, DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10
Central Decatur, Leon 22, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14
Central Lyon 48, Unity Christian 0
Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT
Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13
Clarke, Osceola 37, Des Moines Christian 24
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33
Dallas Center-Grimes 36, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Davis County, Bloomfield 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Decorah 19, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0
Denver 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Des Moines, East 27, Sioux City, West 21
Des Moines, Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18
Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 0
Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, GMG, Garwin 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Johnston 3
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14
Dubuque, Senior 45, Davenport, West 7
Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14
Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18
East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7
East Mills 51, Bedford 27
Easton Valley 73, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Emmetsburg 28, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
English Valleys, North English 51, H-L-V, Victor 20
Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6
Fairfield 39, West Burlington/Notre Dame 27
Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Union, Afton 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6
Greene County 55, Red Oak 0
Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13
Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Harlan 55, Atlantic 7
Humboldt 52, North Polk, Alleman 31
Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13
Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Mount Pleasant 0
Iowa City West 36, Davenport, Central 21
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story, Story City 28
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, New London 32
Janesville 50, Riceville 8
Kee, Lansing 46, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20, East Sac County 19
Lamoni def. Seymour, forfeit
Lenox def. Griswold, forfeit
Lewis Central 56, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Lisbon 58, Pekin 7
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19
Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13
MFL-Mar-Mac def. Postville, forfeit
Madrid 44, Wayne, Corydon 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 6
Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6
Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0
Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12
Montezuma 87, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Monticello 55, Camanche 13
Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Nevada 34, Ballard 13
Newman Catholic, Mason City 53, Lake Mills 25
Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26
North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0
North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Burlington 0
North Tama, Traer 36, BCLUW, Conrad 0
North Union 50, West Fork, Sheffield 20
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17
Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0
Norwalk 45, Indianola 30
OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13
Osage 42, New Hampton 12
Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15
Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Waterloo, West 7
Regina, Iowa City def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit
River Valley, Correctionville 32, Siouxland Christian 30, OT
Riverside, Oakland 59, Missouri Valley 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Sheldon 28, Cherokee, Washington 18
Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26
Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18
Solon 44, Washington 21
South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14
South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24
Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 15
Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Moravia 12
Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13
Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0
Springville 48, Central City 44
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38, Bishop Garrigan 20
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21
Stanton 24, Murray 22
Tri-Center, Neola 40, Lawton-Bronson 21
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 8
Underwood 45, Treynor 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Oelwein 6
Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18
Valley, West Des Moines 38, Ankeny 35
Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0
WACO, Wayland 55, Lone Tree 22
Wapello 34, Highland, Riverside 21
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
Waukon 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0
Webster City 50, LeMars 29
West Bend-Mallard 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 14
West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14
West Central Valley, Stuart 23, Panorama, Panora 0
West Central, Maynard 23, Tripoli 0
West Delaware, Manchester 50, South Tama County, Tama 0
West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6
West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Woodbine 34
West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14
West Marshall, State Center 30, PCM, Monroe 7
West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0
West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21
Winterset 40, Glenwood 11
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0
Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8