Friday's prep football scores from Minnesota and Iowa

MINNESOTA
Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6
Aitkin 22, Two Harbors 14
Andover 42, Rogers 10
Anoka 24, Burnsville 7
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
BOLD 28, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Lake of the Woods 14
Barnesville 28, Pelican Rapids 14
Barnum 24, Braham 0
Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14
Benson 40, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Blaine 26, Champlin Park 25
Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6
Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20
Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Blue Earth Area 48, Jackson County Central 14
Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Breck 52, Concordia Academy 9
Breckenridge 6, Frazee 0, OT
Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 15, Minneapolis South 13
Buffalo 29, Delano 0
Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 21
Centennial 41, Totino-Grace 7
Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7
Chaska 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14
Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0
Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Cass Lake-Bena 8
Dassel-Cokato 35, Annandale 27
Dawson-Boyd 49, Yellow Medicine East 8
Deer River 22, North Woods 16
Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 0
Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22
East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0
East Ridge 34, Hopkins 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Holdingford 7
Elk River 68, Coon Rapids 33
Esko 54, Proctor 8
Fairmont 41, Jordan 18
Fergus Falls 13, Pequot Lakes 6
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7
Fridley 34, St. Anthony 12
G-F-W 48, Cleveland 6
GHEC/Truman 24, Nicollet 8
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28, Win-E-Mac 22
Grand Meadow 38, Houston 0
Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13
Hancock 38, Rothsay 8
Hastings 28, Simley 14
Hawley 41, Crookston 18
Hill City/Northland 32, Cromwell 7
Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12
Hinckley-Finlayson 42, East Central 18
Holy Angels 21, South St. Paul 20
Irondale 34, Tartan 3
Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0
Lake City 46, Rochester Lourdes 32
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Lake Park-Audubon 51, Red Lake 0
Lakeview 61, MACCRAY 0
Lakeville South 42, Eden Prairie 7
Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Lewiston-Altura 35, La Crescent 0
Litchfield 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6
Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0
Maple Grove 35, Minnetonka 7
Marshall 45, New Ulm 8
Melrose 27, Minnewaska 22
Mesabi East 32, International Falls 6
Minneapolis Edison 16, Minneapolis Henry 14
Minneapolis North 35, North St. Paul 12
Minneapolis Southwest 36, Richfield 35
Minneota 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Monticello 30, St. Francis 28
Moose Lake/Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Mound Westonka 27, Park Center 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Ogilvie 26
Mountain Lake Area 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0
Murray County Central 33, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22
NCEUH 68, Laporte 0
Nevis 34, Blackduck 18
New London-Spicer 35, Holy Family Catholic 14
New Prague 56, Austin 30
New Richland-H-E-G 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30
New York Mills 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 12
North Branch 50, Mora 0
Northfield 31, Rochester John Marshall 7
Norwood-Young America 14, Belle Plaine 7
Ortonville 54, Bertha-Hewitt 38
Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0
Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20
Ottertail Central 37, Underwood 14
Parkers Prairie 32, Roseau 6
Pierz 34, Montevideo 6
Pine City 32, Hibbing 21
Pine River-Backus 33, Menahga 6
Pipestone 34, Sibley East 9
Polk County West 42, Fosston 6
Princeton 63, Little Falls 35
Prior Lake 42, Edina 21
Providence Academy 38, Academy Force 16
Red Lake County 46, Bagley 22
Red Rock Central 18, Renville County West 16
Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7
Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7
Robbinsdale Cooper 49, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14
Rochester Mayo 42, Rochester Century 0
Rock Ridge 36, Duluth Denfeld 6
Rockford 46, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22
Rocori 22, St. Cloud Apollo 20
Rosemount 17, Lakeville North 0
Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13
Rush City 36, Crosby-Ironton 8
Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13
Shakopee 63, Farmington 20
Silver Bay 34, McGregor 24
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 54, Madelia 0
Southland 36, Kingsland 14
Spectrum 14, Columbia Heights 12
Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26
Springfield 40, Wabasso 28
St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0
St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33
St. Louis Park 31, Two Rivers 7
St. Peter 46, Worthington 6
St. Thomas Academy 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 14
Stewartville 35, Faribault 26
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7
Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19
Upsala/Swanville 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28
Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Waconia 21, Orono 7
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Stephen-Argyle 13
Waseca 22, Tri-City United 8
Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8
Wayzata 34, St. Michael-Albertville 14
West Central/Ashby 34, Pillager 0
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 21
White Bear Lake 26, Mounds View 20
Willmar 65, Big Lake 0
Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
Zimmerman 21, St. Cloud Cathedral 13
IOWA
AC/GC 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Ames 49, Des Moines, East 7
Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7
Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, River Valley, Correctionville 18
Audubon 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
B-G-M 64, Woodward Academy 28
Ballard 48, Atlantic 0
Baxter 66, Grand View Christian 13
Beckman, Dyersville 38, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7
Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14
Bellevue 28, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
Benton Community 33, South Tama County, Tama 14
Bondurant Farrar 28, Pella 17
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26, West Harrison, Mondamin 0
Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0
CAM, Anita 78, East Mills 7
Carlisle 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 6
Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny Centennial 14
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy def. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, forfeit
Clarinda 40, Clarke, Osceola 7
Clear Creek-Amana 31, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Clear Lake 39, Osage 32
Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 16, MFL-Mar-Mac 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Woodbine 54
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Gilbert 17
Crestwood, Cresco 21, Forest City 14
Davenport, Central 17, Davenport, West 7
Davenport, North 23, Iowa City West 10
Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Centerville 21
Decorah 35, Charles City 6
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Des Moines, Hoover 14, Perry 9
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Colo-NESCO 23
Dubuque, Senior 41, Waterloo, West 14
Dunkerton 62, Collins-Maxwell 50
Earlham 62, Madrid 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Alburnett 14
East Marshall, LeGrand 46, Central Springs 18
Easton Valley 67, Springville 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16
English Valleys, North English 39, New London 34
Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
Fairfield 42, Knoxville 22
Fort Dodge 22, Marshalltown 21
Fort Madison 23, Washington 19
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 14
GMG, Garwin 40, Meskwaki Settlement School 36
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 42, Hinton 10
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22
Glidden-Ralston 63, Siouxland Christian 6
Greene County 41, Des Moines Christian 0
Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0
Harlan 41, Glenwood 13
Harris-Lake Park 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
Highland, Riverside 33, North Cedar, Stanwood 13
Humboldt 40, Boone 12
IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8
Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Indianola 14, Lewis Central 9
Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa City High 21, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 17
Iowa Falls-Alden 16, PCM, Monroe 0
Janesville 54, Rockford 12
Kee, Lansing 68, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, MVAO-CO-U 6
LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21
Linn-Mar, Marion 36, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Lisbon 40, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Lynnville-Sully 48, Wayne, Corydon 8
Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Lamoni 44
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Midland, Wyoming 52, Central City 30
Montezuma 61, Melcher-Dallas 8
Monticello 44, Tipton 0
Moravia 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 34, OT
Mount Ayr 25, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6
Mount Pleasant 24, West Burlington/Notre Dame 20
Mount Vernon 33, Center Point-Urbana 14
Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14
New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14
Newman Catholic, Mason City 37, Saint Ansgar 21
Newton 35, Saydel 6
North Butler, Greene 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 21
North Scott, Eldridge 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 8
North Tama, Traer 50, Nashua-Plainfield 22
North Union 44, Lake Mills 12
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 41, OT
Northwood-Kensett 35, West Bend-Mallard 28
Norwalk 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 9
Oelwein 42, Jesup 20
Ogden 48, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Oskaloosa 49, Keokuk 7
Pella Christian def. Van Buren, Keosauqua, forfeit
Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 10
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Bettendorf 20
Red Oak 31, Shenandoah 13
Regina, Iowa City 34, Mediapolis 0
Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0
Roland-Story, Story City 53, Albia 27
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Sioux City, East 7
Sheldon 28, Okoboji, Milford 16
Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2
Sioux City, North 27, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10
South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Belmond-Klemme 7
South O'Brien, Paullina 36, Alta-Aurelia 14
South Winneshiek, Calmar 34, Starmont 26
Southeast Valley 44, OA-BCIG 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 71, Seymour 0
Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9
St. Mary's, Remsen 57, Kingsley-Pierson 26
Stanton 60, Griswold 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0
Treynor 63, West Monona 21
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Riceville 8
Underwood 62, East Sac County 13
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 21
Urbandale 30, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Waukee 6
Van Meter 77, Panorama, Panora 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6
Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Wapello 35, Pekin 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Waterloo, East 37, Des Moines, North 12
Waukee Northwest 31, Johnston 0
Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21
Webster City 36, Mason City 3
West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6
West Central, Maynard 54, Clarksville 52
West Delaware, Manchester 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
West Hancock, Britt 55, West Fork, Sheffield 6
West Liberty 44, Camanche 36
West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14
West Marshall, State Center 36, Chariton 7
West Sioux 35, Emmetsburg 13
Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12
Westwood, Sloan 49, Lawton-Bronson 28
Williamsburg 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22
Winfield-Mount Union 54, H-L-V, Victor 21
Winterset 60, ADM, Adel 36
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7
Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0