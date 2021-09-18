Clear

Friday's prep football scores from Minnesota and Iowa

Find the statewide scores here.

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 7:03 AM

MINNESOTA

Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6

Aitkin 22, Two Harbors 14

Andover 42, Rogers 10

Anoka 24, Burnsville 7

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

BOLD 28, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Lake of the Woods 14

Barnesville 28, Pelican Rapids 14

Barnum 24, Braham 0

Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14

Benson 40, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Blaine 26, Champlin Park 25

Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6

Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20

Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Blue Earth Area 48, Jackson County Central 14

Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Breck 52, Concordia Academy 9

Breckenridge 6, Frazee 0, OT

Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 15, Minneapolis South 13

Buffalo 29, Delano 0

Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0

Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 21

Centennial 41, Totino-Grace 7

Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7

Chaska 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14

Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0

Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Cass Lake-Bena 8

Dassel-Cokato 35, Annandale 27

Dawson-Boyd 49, Yellow Medicine East 8

Deer River 22, North Woods 16

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 0

Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22

East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0

East Ridge 34, Hopkins 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Holdingford 7

Elk River 68, Coon Rapids 33

Esko 54, Proctor 8

Fairmont 41, Jordan 18

Fergus Falls 13, Pequot Lakes 6

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7

Fridley 34, St. Anthony 12

G-F-W 48, Cleveland 6

GHEC/Truman 24, Nicollet 8

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28, Win-E-Mac 22

Grand Meadow 38, Houston 0

Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13

Hancock 38, Rothsay 8

Hastings 28, Simley 14

Hawley 41, Crookston 18

Hill City/Northland 32, Cromwell 7

Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12

Hinckley-Finlayson 42, East Central 18

Holy Angels 21, South St. Paul 20

Irondale 34, Tartan 3

Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0

Lake City 46, Rochester Lourdes 32

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Lake Park-Audubon 51, Red Lake 0

Lakeview 61, MACCRAY 0

Lakeville South 42, Eden Prairie 7

Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Lewiston-Altura 35, La Crescent 0

Litchfield 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6

Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0

Maple Grove 35, Minnetonka 7

Marshall 45, New Ulm 8

Melrose 27, Minnewaska 22

Mesabi East 32, International Falls 6

Minneapolis Edison 16, Minneapolis Henry 14

Minneapolis North 35, North St. Paul 12

Minneapolis Southwest 36, Richfield 35

Minneota 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Monticello 30, St. Francis 28

Moose Lake/Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Mound Westonka 27, Park Center 21

Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Ogilvie 26

Mountain Lake Area 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Murray County Central 33, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22

NCEUH 68, Laporte 0

Nevis 34, Blackduck 18

New London-Spicer 35, Holy Family Catholic 14

New Prague 56, Austin 30

New Richland-H-E-G 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30

New York Mills 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 12

North Branch 50, Mora 0

Northfield 31, Rochester John Marshall 7

Norwood-Young America 14, Belle Plaine 7

Ortonville 54, Bertha-Hewitt 38

Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0

Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20

Ottertail Central 37, Underwood 14

Parkers Prairie 32, Roseau 6

Pierz 34, Montevideo 6

Pine City 32, Hibbing 21

Pine River-Backus 33, Menahga 6

Pipestone 34, Sibley East 9

Polk County West 42, Fosston 6

Princeton 63, Little Falls 35

Prior Lake 42, Edina 21

Providence Academy 38, Academy Force 16

Red Lake County 46, Bagley 22

Red Rock Central 18, Renville County West 16

Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7

Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7

Robbinsdale Cooper 49, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14

Rochester Mayo 42, Rochester Century 0

Rock Ridge 36, Duluth Denfeld 6

Rockford 46, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22

Rocori 22, St. Cloud Apollo 20

Rosemount 17, Lakeville North 0

Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13

Rush City 36, Crosby-Ironton 8

Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13

Shakopee 63, Farmington 20

Silver Bay 34, McGregor 24

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 54, Madelia 0

Southland 36, Kingsland 14

Spectrum 14, Columbia Heights 12

Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26

Springfield 40, Wabasso 28

St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0

St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33

St. Louis Park 31, Two Rivers 7

St. Peter 46, Worthington 6

St. Thomas Academy 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Stewartville 35, Faribault 26

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7

Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19

Upsala/Swanville 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28

Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Waconia 21, Orono 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Stephen-Argyle 13

Waseca 22, Tri-City United 8

Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8

Wayzata 34, St. Michael-Albertville 14

West Central/Ashby 34, Pillager 0

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 21

White Bear Lake 26, Mounds View 20

Willmar 65, Big Lake 0

Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Zimmerman 21, St. Cloud Cathedral 13

IOWA

AC/GC 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Ames 49, Des Moines, East 7

Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7

Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Audubon 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

B-G-M 64, Woodward Academy 28

Ballard 48, Atlantic 0

Baxter 66, Grand View Christian 13

Beckman, Dyersville 38, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7

Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14

Bellevue 28, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

Benton Community 33, South Tama County, Tama 14

Bondurant Farrar 28, Pella 17

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26, West Harrison, Mondamin 0

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0

CAM, Anita 78, East Mills 7

Carlisle 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 6

Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny Centennial 14

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy def. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, forfeit

Clarinda 40, Clarke, Osceola 7

Clear Creek-Amana 31, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Clear Lake 39, Osage 32

Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 16, MFL-Mar-Mac 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Woodbine 54

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Gilbert 17

Crestwood, Cresco 21, Forest City 14

Davenport, Central 17, Davenport, West 7

Davenport, North 23, Iowa City West 10

Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Centerville 21

Decorah 35, Charles City 6

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Des Moines, Hoover 14, Perry 9

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Colo-NESCO 23

Dubuque, Senior 41, Waterloo, West 14

Dunkerton 62, Collins-Maxwell 50

Earlham 62, Madrid 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Alburnett 14

East Marshall, LeGrand 46, Central Springs 18

Easton Valley 67, Springville 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16

English Valleys, North English 39, New London 34

Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

Fairfield 42, Knoxville 22

Fort Dodge 22, Marshalltown 21

Fort Madison 23, Washington 19

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 14

GMG, Garwin 40, Meskwaki Settlement School 36

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 42, Hinton 10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22

Glidden-Ralston 63, Siouxland Christian 6

Greene County 41, Des Moines Christian 0

Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0

Harlan 41, Glenwood 13

Harris-Lake Park 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14

Highland, Riverside 33, North Cedar, Stanwood 13

Humboldt 40, Boone 12

IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8

Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Indianola 14, Lewis Central 9

Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa City High 21, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 17

Iowa Falls-Alden 16, PCM, Monroe 0

Janesville 54, Rockford 12

Kee, Lansing 68, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, MVAO-CO-U 6

LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21

Linn-Mar, Marion 36, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Lisbon 40, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Lynnville-Sully 48, Wayne, Corydon 8

Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Lamoni 44

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Midland, Wyoming 52, Central City 30

Montezuma 61, Melcher-Dallas 8

Monticello 44, Tipton 0

Moravia 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 34, OT

Mount Ayr 25, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6

Mount Pleasant 24, West Burlington/Notre Dame 20

Mount Vernon 33, Center Point-Urbana 14

Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14

New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14

Newman Catholic, Mason City 37, Saint Ansgar 21

Newton 35, Saydel 6

North Butler, Greene 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 21

North Scott, Eldridge 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 8

North Tama, Traer 50, Nashua-Plainfield 22

North Union 44, Lake Mills 12

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 41, OT

Northwood-Kensett 35, West Bend-Mallard 28

Norwalk 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 9

Oelwein 42, Jesup 20

Ogden 48, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Oskaloosa 49, Keokuk 7

Pella Christian def. Van Buren, Keosauqua, forfeit

Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 10

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Bettendorf 20

Red Oak 31, Shenandoah 13

Regina, Iowa City 34, Mediapolis 0

Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0

Roland-Story, Story City 53, Albia 27

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Sioux City, East 7

Sheldon 28, Okoboji, Milford 16

Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

Sioux City, North 27, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10

South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22

South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Belmond-Klemme 7

South O'Brien, Paullina 36, Alta-Aurelia 14

South Winneshiek, Calmar 34, Starmont 26

Southeast Valley 44, OA-BCIG 22

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 71, Seymour 0

Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, Kingsley-Pierson 26

Stanton 60, Griswold 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0

Treynor 63, West Monona 21

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Riceville 8

Underwood 62, East Sac County 13

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 21

Urbandale 30, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Waukee 6

Van Meter 77, Panorama, Panora 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6

Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Wapello 35, Pekin 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Waterloo, East 37, Des Moines, North 12

Waukee Northwest 31, Johnston 0

Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21

Webster City 36, Mason City 3

West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6

West Central, Maynard 54, Clarksville 52

West Delaware, Manchester 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

West Hancock, Britt 55, West Fork, Sheffield 6

West Liberty 44, Camanche 36

West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14

West Marshall, State Center 36, Chariton 7

West Sioux 35, Emmetsburg 13

Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12

Westwood, Sloan 49, Lawton-Bronson 28

Williamsburg 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22

Winfield-Mount Union 54, H-L-V, Victor 21

Winterset 60, ADM, Adel 36

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7

Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Image

Ceremony in Rochester commemorates POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Fill'er up! One last time

Image

Reusing wood from Ash trees

Image

Truckers emphasize need for safety

${item.thumbnail.title}

TikTok trend results in vandalized schools, kids stealing from bathrooms

Image

"Roasted Bliss" honors Second Street Joe with a patriotic sugar cookie

Community Events