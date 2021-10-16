Clear
Friday's prep football scores from Iowa and Minnesota

You can find the complete score lists here.

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 6:58 AM

IOWA

PREP FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

ADM, Adel 52, Knoxville 0

AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10

Alburnett 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9

Ames 38, Des Moines, Lincoln 36

Ankeny 48, Waukee Northwest 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15

Atlantic 40, Saydel 12

Audubon 49, Woodbine 24

Ballard 49, Algona 21

Baxter 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Beckman, Dyersville 41, MFL-Mar-Mac 7

Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31

Bellevue 7, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 12

Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0

Boone 58, Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Burlington 20, Iowa City Liberty High School 18

CAM, Anita 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Camanche 34, Tipton 14

Carlisle 21, Norwalk 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit

Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Newton 24

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 24, Johnston 10

Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0

Centerville 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Central City 46, Central Elkader 12

Central Lyon 45, Okoboji, Milford 14

Charles City 30, South Tama County, Tama 27, OT

Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7

Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit

Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7

Davenport, North 34, Muscatine 13

Decorah 37, Waterloo, East 0

Denver 47, South Hardin 7

Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Sioux City, East 26

Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Valley, West Des Moines 27

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Waterloo, West 14

Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16

Easton Valley 51, Kee, Lansing 46

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Midland, Wyoming 20

Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16

English Valleys, North English 54, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, PAC-LM 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25, Forest City 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22, Alta-Aurelia 3

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6

Glenwood 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Greene County 49, Clarke, Osceola 3

Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Center Point-Urbana 6

Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Harris-Lake Park 35, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13

Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14

Humboldt 19, Nevada 15

IKM-Manning 35, Ogden 21

Indianola 34, Bondurant Farrar 16

Interstate 35,Truro 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Chariton 7

Janesville 56, Dunkerton 18

Keokuk 26, West Burlington/Notre Dame 21

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8

Lenox 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, OT

Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Davenport, Central 13

Lisbon 36, Starmont 21

Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0

Lone Tree 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40

Lynnville-Sully 25, Belle Plaine 8

Madrid 21, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Manson Northwest Webster 18, Woodward-Granger 13

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 27, Sidney 14

Marshalltown 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 25

Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit

Mason City 22, Marion 21

Mediapolis def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 32

Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Moravia 35, Murray 34

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Grand View Christian 10

Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 33

Mount Vernon 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14

Nashua-Plainfield 20, Hudson 18, OT

New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28

New London 32, H-L-V, Victor 6

Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35

Nodaway Valley 36, Panorama, Panora 14

North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

North Polk, Alleman 39, Gilbert 7

North Scott, Eldridge 35, Fort Madison 0

Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14

OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26

Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 7

Ottumwa 36, Des Moines, North 28

PCM, Monroe 43, Roland-Story, Story City 20

Pella 28, Clear Creek-Amana 9

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 7

Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque, Senior 14

Pleasantville 29, Eldon Cardinal 28

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50, Iowa City West 14

Regina, Iowa City 34, Durant-Bennett 16

Riceville 58, Clarksville 34

Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13

Saint Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Shenandoah 19, Des Moines Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6

Sioux City, North 27, Sioux City, West 6

Solon 35, Grinnell 17

South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 56, Hinton 24

Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34

Spencer 42, LeMars 27

Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14

Springville 63, Calamus-Wheatland 13

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0

Stanton 44, East Mills 18

Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14

Tripoli 66, Rockford 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8

Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Unity Christian 28, Sheldon 0

Urbandale 35, Waukee 0

Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Jesup 0

Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Washington 17, Fairfield 14

Waukon 59, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39

Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6

West Bend-Mallard 63, River Valley, Correctionville 8

West Branch 28, Wilton 12

West Delaware, Manchester 25, Independence 14

West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Griswold 24

West Liberty 42, Anamosa 21

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Cherokee, Washington 0

West Marshall, State Center 53, Albia 8

West Monona 50, East Sac County 13

West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14

Williamsburg 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Winterset 53, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8

MINNESOTA

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0

Albany 28, Foley 14

Andover 49, Monticello 14

Annandale 35, Princeton 17

Barnesville 42, Staples-Motley 7

Becker 23, St. Cloud Apollo 18

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38, Browerville/Eagle Valley 26

Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8

Benilde-St. Margaret's 24, Orono 22

Benson 37, Maple Lake 0

Bethlehem Academy 50, Winona Cotter 14

Blooming Prairie 42, New Richland-H-E-G 20

Blue Earth Area 61, Norwood-Young America 20

Braham 67, East Central 6

Brandon-Evansville 66, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 12

Byron 55, Albert Lea 6

Caledonia 22, Triton 0

Cannon Falls 52, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26

Cass Lake-Bena 44, Laporte 20

Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21

Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6

Chatfield 41, Dover-Eyota 6

Coon Rapids 19, Cambridge-Isanti 18

Cromwell 35, McGregor 20

Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6

DeLaSalle 32, Minneapolis Southwest 17

Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19

Detroit Lakes 20, Park Rapids 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Fergus Falls 7

Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0

Eagan 17, Burnsville 14

East Ridge 35, Eastview 6

Eden Prairie 35, Edina 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Pierz 14

Elk River 57, Alexandria 56

Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0

Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Forest Lake 27, Roseville 20

Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0

G-F-W 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20

Glencoe-Silver Lake 28, New London-Spicer 26

Grand Meadow 40, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14

Grand Rapids 42, Rock Ridge 0

Hancock 44, Sebeka 24

Hawley 49, Breckenridge 20

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Hill City 32, Ely 0

Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14

Holdingford 50, Montevideo 34

Hutchinson 34, Delano 12

Jordan 27, Marshall 14

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14

Kimball 41, BOLD 28

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 37, Windom 14

Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Houston 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 22

Mahtomedi 49, Simley 21

Mankato East 28, Faribault 21

Mankato West 48, Northfield 0

Maple Grove 38, St. Michael-Albertville 17

Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Minnetonka 31, Centennial 7

Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Moorhead 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12

Mound Westonka 49, St. Paul Central 0

Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12

Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

NCEUH 12, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Nevis 30, Park Christian 6

New Prague 27, Owatonna 0

New Ulm 26, Belle Plaine 20

New York Mills 35, Parkers Prairie 6

Nicollet 14, Renville County West 12

North Branch 50, Hermantown 42

North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Ogilvie 42, Silver Bay 12

Osakis 22, West Central 20

Ottertail Central 20, Frazee 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 30, Anoka 27

Paynesville 34, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30

Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0

Pine City 36, Cloquet 8

Pine River-Backus 44, Lake Park-Audubon 16

Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14

Providence Academy 56, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Red Lake County 22, Menahga 8

Redwood Valley 40, Sibley East 14

Robbinsdale Cooper 42, Irondale 21

Rochester Century 37, Rochester John Marshall 8

Rochester Lourdes 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20

Rogers 37, Buffalo 0

Royalton 20, Rockford 6

Rush City 44, International Falls 14

Rushford-Peterson 67, Hayfield 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Yellow Medicine East 36, OT

SMB-Wolfpack 28, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Sauk Centre 24, Melrose 13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 62, Southland 20

Spectrum 25, Academy Force 6

Spring Grove 20, Kingsland 19

Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7

St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0

St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12

St. Charles 40, Lewiston-Altura 27

St. Clair/Loyola 43, Medford 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 13, Little Falls 12

St. Francis 31, Big Lake 12

St. Louis Park 29, Waconia 28

St. Thomas Academy 49, Apple Valley 0

Stewartville 41, Winona 14

Stillwater 49, Mounds View 13

Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7

Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Sleepy Eye 13

Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6

Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0

Upsala/Swanville 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22

Verndale 38, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 31

Wabasso 40, St. James Area 8

Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Waseca 49, Worthington 6

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 13

Wayzata 38, Blaine 10

White Bear Lake 41, Osseo 27

Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6

Woodbury 38, Hopkins 0

Zimmerman 41, Milaca 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Proctor vs. Mora, ccd.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Plenty of sunshine through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

