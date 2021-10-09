Clear
Friday's prep football scores from Iowa and Minnesota

Here are statewide scores from Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 7:35 AM

MINNESOTA

Academy Force 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Adrian 36, Wabasso 12

Albany 16, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 22

Andover 49, Coon Rapids 13

Annandale 46, Holy Family Catholic 14

BOLD 36, Benson 9

Barnesville 49, Detroit Lakes 14

Becker 31, Monticello 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22

Bemidji 28, Buffalo 7

Bethlehem Academy 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Brandon-Evansville 58, Rothsay 8

Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0

Cannon Falls 54, La Crescent 12

Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0

Chaska 24, Orono 3

Chatfield 40, Goodhue 15

Chisago Lakes 24, Cambridge-Isanti 21

Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Cloquet 27, Eveleth-Gilbert 14

Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center 0

Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0

Cook County 14, Ely 8

Dassel-Cokato 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Dawson-Boyd 27, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18

DeLaSalle 13, Bloomington Kennedy 7

Deer River 36, Barnum 20

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Hawley 0

East Grand Forks 14, Crookston 0

Eastview 33, Burnsville 27

Eden Prairie 23, Shakopee 0

Elk River 50, Moorhead 46

Esko 46, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Fairmont 46, Worthington 0

Faribault 40, Winona 0

Farmington 13, Rosemount 3

Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12

Fertile-Beltrami 34, NCEUH 12

Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0

GHEC/Truman 62, Madelia 16

Grand Meadow 35, Southland 0

Grand Rapids 56, Duluth East 28

Hancock 70, Ortonville 36

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26

Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34, Edgerton/Ellsworth 8

Hill City/Northland 46, Bigfork 22

Hill-Murray 49, Benilde-St. Margaret's 43

Hinckley-Finlayson 34, Crosby-Ironton 20

Holy Angels 49, St. Louis Park 25

Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14

Hutchinson 31, Big Lake 0

International Falls 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Irondale 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 21

Jackson County Central 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Kimball 50, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

Kingsland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6

Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8

Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Canby 6

Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 12

Lakeville North 46, Edina 20

Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6

LeSueur-Henderson 24, Sibley East 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 39, AC/GE 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0

Mankato East 58, Albert Lea 0

Maple Grove 21, Wayzata 3

Maple Lake 19, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12

Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 7

Mayer-Lutheran 49, United South Central 12

Milaca 24, New London-Spicer 21

Minneapolis North 28, Minneapolis Southwest 14

Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8

Minneota 50, MACCRAY 0

Minnetonka 41, Totino-Grace 8

Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0

Mora 28, Aitkin 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33, Minnewaska 8

Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Mounds View 29, Roseville 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Kelliher/Northome 12

Mountain Lake Area 24, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Murray County Central 24, Martin County West 18

Nevis 55, Cass Lake-Bena 8

New Richland-H-E-G 39, Medford 6

New Ulm Cathedral 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14

New York Mills 39, Menahga 0

North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20

Northern Freeze 40, Stephen-Argyle 13

Northfield 28, Rochester Century 14

Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14

Osseo 17, East Ridge 14

Ottertail Central 47, Staples-Motley 12

Owatonna 41, Rochester John Marshall 0

Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7

Park Christian 69, Laporte 6

Paynesville 44, Holdingford 28

Pelican Rapids 38, Park Rapids 14

Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30

Perham 29, Osakis 28

Pierz 26, Melrose 20

Pine River-Backus 35, Ada-Borup 26

Pipestone 20, Luverne 16

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35, Pine Island 14

Polk County West 37, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Princeton 58, Foley 14

Providence Academy 35, Concordia Academy 3

Red Rock Central 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Redwood Valley 46, Windom 14

Renville County West 28, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6

Richfield 42, SMB-Wolfpack 28

Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 35, Spring Lake Park 7

Rochester Mayo 45, New Prague 0

Rockford 27, Montevideo 14

Rogers 31, Brainerd 7

Royalton 30, Eden Valley-Watkins 8

Rush City 62, Mesabi East 32

Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8

Sauk Centre 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, St. Francis 7

Silver Bay 27, Cromwell 13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 18, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 16

South Ridge 48, McGregor 24

South St. Paul 21, Bloomington Jefferson 14

Spectrum 42, St. Croix Lutheran 14

Springfield 57, Sleepy Eye 6

St. Agnes 39, Breck 38

St. Anthony 14, St. Paul Como Park 8

St. Charles 40, Dover-Eyota 32

St. Clair/Loyola 35, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

St. Cloud Apollo 48, Delano 27

St. Michael-Albertville 44, Champlin Park 8

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 42, Minneapolis Edison 28

St. Thomas Academy 18, Mahtomedi 13

Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21

Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 6

Thief River Falls 36, Frazee 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, St. James Area 14

Tri-City United 32, Norwood-Young America 6

Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT

Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8

Underwood 14, Parkers Prairie 8

Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29

Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Bagley 2

Warroad 21, Fosston 0

Waseca 38, New Ulm 6

Watertown-Mayer 26, Litchfield 7

West Central/Ashby 42, Breckenridge 27

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 2, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

White Bear Lake 35, Anoka 14

Willmar 24, Rocori 8

Woodbury 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 21

Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Blackduck, ccd.

East Central vs. Chisholm, ccd.

Win-E-Mac vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, ppd. to Oct 9th.

IOWA

AC/GC 70, Panorama, Panora 0

Akron-Westfield 29, South O'Brien, Paullina 28

Alta-Aurelia 36, North Union 20

Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0

Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6

Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

B-G-M 64, Colo-NESCO 58

Ballard 43, North Polk, Alleman 42

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Belle Plaine 52, Pekin 0

Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0

Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 3

CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23

Central City 84, Calamus-Wheatland 34

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0

Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12

Clear Lake 56, Crestwood, Cresco 43

Collins-Maxwell 42, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 16

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 51, Saydel 12

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Des Moines, Hoover 6

Davenport, North 34, Davenport, Central 19

Decorah 52, Marion 6

Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 49, Ames 6

Dubuque, Senior 48, Muscatine 6

Dunkerton 56, GMG, Garwin 26

Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo, East 21

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47

Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 21

Grand View Christian 7, Melcher-Dallas 0

Greene County 54, Shenandoah 6

Grinnell 49, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30

Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Hinton 13

Humboldt 34, Gilbert 10

IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27

Independence 42, Charles City 0

Indianola 38, Carlisle 14

Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Fort Madison 16

Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14

Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, H-L-V, Victor 27

Janesville 48, Clarksville 20

Johnston 16, Sioux City, North 0

Kee, Lansing 48, Midland, Wyoming 30

Kingsley-Pierson 70, River Valley, Correctionville 8

Lamoni 58, Moravia 30

LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14

Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19

Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0

Lisbon 43, Highland, Riverside 0

Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20

Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15

MFL-Mar-Mac 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 26

MVAO-CO-U 22, East Sac County 19

Madrid 46, Colfax-Mingo 34

Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Mediapolis 18, Durant-Bennett 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Centerville 21

Montezuma 45, Baxter 24

Monticello 14, Anamosa 8

Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6

Mount Vernon 41, Maquoketa 7

Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Nevada 28, Algona 14

New Hampton 34, Forest City 0

New London 53, Lone Tree 8

Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21

Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

North Butler, Greene 40, Lake Mills 7

North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64, Riceville 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Hudson 0

North Mahaska, New Sharon 28, Wayne, Corydon 6

North Scott, Eldridge 41, Clinton 7

Northwood-Kensett 35, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Norwalk 42, Perry 0

OA-BCIG 22, Estherville Lincoln Central 21

Okoboji, Milford 35, Cherokee, Washington 12

Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0

Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8

Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14

Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7

Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8

Ridge View 41, Emmetsburg 14

Rockford 50, West Central, Maynard 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Bishop Garrigan 16

Sigourney-Keota 37, Central Decatur, Leon 9

Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7

Solon 56, Fairfield 7

South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28

South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

South Tama County, Tama 20, Center Point-Urbana 6

Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20

Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6

Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12

Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Springville 45, Central Elkader 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8

St. Mary's, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

Stanton 64, Bedford 34

Starmont 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21

Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Tripoli 12

Underwood 70, West Monona 0

Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20

Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0

WACO, Wayland 47, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Oelwein 0

Wapello 48, Alburnett 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, North Tama, Traer 0

Washington 45, Keokuk 6

Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11

Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6

Waukon 26, Jesup 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Mason City 20

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0

West Liberty 35, Tipton 14

West Lyon, Inwood 27, Unity Christian 14

West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21

West Sioux 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 21, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8

Westwood, Sloan 48, Missouri Valley 14

Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8

Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Woodbine 64, Siouxland Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodward Academy vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ccd.

