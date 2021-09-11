Clear

Friday's prep football scores and highlights

See all the scores from Minnesota and Iowa here.

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 7:44 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 8:00 AM

IOWA

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 42, Des Moines Christian 12

ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35

AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14

Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14

Albia 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26

Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31

Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13

Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20

Ballard 26, Boone 0

Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21

Benton Community 28, Marion 6

Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6

Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29

Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8

Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Anamosa 35

Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28

Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5

Central Elkader 76, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Central Lyon 43, West Sioux 13

Chariton 33, Saydel 18

Cherokee, Washington 43, MVAO-CO-U 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14

Clarke, Osceola 54, Perry 0

Clarksville 36, GMG, Garwin 28

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14

Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32

Colo-NESCO 58, Meskwaki Settlement School 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14

Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31

Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 23

Earlham 51, Sidney 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19

East Mills 71, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6

Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 38

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10

Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29, Lawton-Bronson 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Grand View Christian 48, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26

Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0

Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Indianola 44, Pella 37

Iowa City High 43, Ames 5

Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14

Janesville 34, Tripoli 14

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Kee, Lansing 66, Springville 39

Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21

Lenox 54, Bedford 12

Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3

Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24

Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40

Lynnville-Sully 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28

MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Storm Lake 17

Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji, Milford 28

Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15

Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

Mason City 35, Charles City 0

Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Murray 32, Lamoni 8

Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0

Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7

New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20

New London 71, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7

North Cedar, Stanwood 26, Pekin 9

North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14

North Tama, Traer 30, Hudson 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28

OA-BCIG 46, East Sac County 7

Ogden 27, Madrid 21

Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19

Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7

Pleasantville 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit

Riceville 56, West Central, Maynard 30

Ridge View 41, West Monona 0

Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Sheldon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7

Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13

Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13

Sioux City, North 20, Des Moines, North 0

Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Solon 28, Williamsburg 14

South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10

Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7

Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15

Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0

Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 8

Treynor 20, Clarinda 13

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12

Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Van Meter 28, Winterset 13

WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13

Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21

Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7

Waukon 42, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 21

West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14

Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14

Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21

MINNESOTA

Aitkin 42, Pine City 8

Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20

Andover 28, Elk River 13

Annandale 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14

BOLD 49, Upsala/Swanville 38

Barnesville 58, Crookston 0

Barnum 52, East Central 0

Becker 47, Delano 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Maple Lake 19

Benson 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Bertha-Hewitt 32, Sebeka 12

Blackduck 75, Cass Lake-Bena 12

Bloomington Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Breck 38, St. Croix Lutheran 8

Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 12

Buffalo 35, Coon Rapids 20

Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7

Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2

Chatfield 21, Triton 20

Cherry 56, Bigfork 34

Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 6

Columbia Heights 43, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 16

Cook County 24, Silver Bay 14

Dassel-Cokato 47, Little Falls 7

Dawson-Boyd 34, Canby 0

Deer River 27, Braham 0

Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18

Eden Prairie 37, Farmington 29

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21

Edgerton/Ellsworth 22, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 14

Esko 41, Mora 14

Fairmont 36, St. Peter 16

Faribault 32, Byron 14

Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9

Fertile-Beltrami 68, Laporte 0

Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21

G-F-W 60, Alden-Conger 6

Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Hancock 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 26

Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14

Hibbing 14, Proctor 8

Hill City 26, South Ridge 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Madelia 0

Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14

Jackson County Central 36, Luverne 16

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14

Kittson County Central 20, Stephen-Argyle 6

Lac qui Parle Valley 33, MACCRAY 22

Lake City 34, La Crescent 12

Lakeview 28, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13

Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0

Lanesboro 40, Southland 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8

Litchfield 48, Holy Family Catholic 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Mahtomedi 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 20

Mankato West 41, New Prague 7

Maple Grove 56, Totino-Grace 18

Maple River 55, Windom 0

Martin County West 22, Sleepy Eye 14

Mayer Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12

McGregor 54, Carlton 34

Menahga 21, Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Mesabi East 22, Crosby-Ironton 0

Milaca 30, Albany 28

Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6

Minneapolis Washburn 17, St. Paul Johnson 7

Minneota 43, Yellow Medicine East 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13

Minnetonka 28, Blaine 3

Moorhead 28, Brainerd 18

Moose Lake/Willow River 55, International Falls 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30, Montevideo 14

Mound Westonka 47, St. Anthony 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Ely 6

Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12

Murray County Central 42, Wabasso 16

NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6

Nevis 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

North Branch 34, Duluth East 19

North Woods 60, Chisholm 23

Ogilvie 58, Cromwell 0

Orono 30, Holy Angels 7

Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Osakis 22, Hawley 12

Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6

Owatonna 16, Rochester Century 14

Park (Cottage Grove) 44, Eagan 34

Park Center 39, DeLaSalle 9

Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34

Pelican Rapids 44, Frazee 14

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7

Pierz 41, Minnewaska 0

Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6

Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14

Pipestone 57, Worthington 20

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Dover-Eyota 0

Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Redwood Valley 53, Norwood-Young America 22

Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 37, Irondale 19

Rochester John Marshall 32, Austin 12

Rochester Lourdes 17, Cannon Falls 14

Rockford 36, Melrose 13

Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Rogers 35, Monticello 6

Rosemount 31, Edina 19

Royalton 22, Holdingford 0

Rush City 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 14

Rushford-Peterson 26, Fillmore Central 15

SMB-Wolfpack 48, North St. Paul 20

Sauk Rapids-Rice 42, St. Cloud Tech 21

Shakopee 49, Prior Lake 27

Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 48, Nicollet 8

Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6

Springfield 56, New Ulm Cathedral 33

St. Agnes 35, Academy Force 0

St. Clair/Loyola 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13

St. Cloud Cathedral 21, Foley 6

St. Francis 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0

St. Louis Park 26, Bloomington Jefferson 20

St. Michael-Albertville 19, Centennial 16

Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Adrian 0

Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12

United South Central 35, Medford 7

Waconia 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Northern Freeze 12

Waseca 19, Marshall 7

Watertown-Mayer 24, New London-Spicer 21

Wayzata 23, Champlin Park 0

West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 12

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 40, GHEC/Truman 12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46, Brandon-Evansville 0

Win-E-Mac 40, Lake of the Woods 14

Woodbury 41, Eastview 27

Zimmerman 49, Princeton 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Spring Grove vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. New York Mills, ppd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
A warm start to the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Image

Med City memorial service honors lives lost on 9/11, veterans, first responders

Image

WH coordinator to KIMT: "vaccine requirements work"

Image

White House vaccine coordinator speaks to KIMT

Image

Memorial service honors lives lost on 9-11

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/10/21)

Image

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70!

Image

Mayo Carillon plays for 9-11

Community Events