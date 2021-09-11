Friday's prep football scores and highlights

IOWA
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 42, Des Moines Christian 12
ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35
AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14
Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
Albia 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26
Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24
Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31
Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13
Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20
Ballard 26, Boone 0
Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21
Benton Community 28, Marion 6
Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6
Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29
Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8
Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Anamosa 35
Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28
Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5
Central Elkader 76, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Central Lyon 43, West Sioux 13
Chariton 33, Saydel 18
Cherokee, Washington 43, MVAO-CO-U 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14
Clarke, Osceola 54, Perry 0
Clarksville 36, GMG, Garwin 28
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14
Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32
Colo-NESCO 58, Meskwaki Settlement School 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14
Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0
Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8
Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31
Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 23
Earlham 51, Sidney 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19
East Mills 71, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6
Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 38
Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10
Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6
Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29, Lawton-Bronson 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6
Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Grand View Christian 48, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20
Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26
Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28
Independence 45, West Liberty 0
Indianola 44, Pella 37
Iowa City High 43, Ames 5
Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14
Janesville 34, Tripoli 14
Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16
Kee, Lansing 66, Springville 39
Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21
Lenox 54, Bedford 12
Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3
Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7
Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24
Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40
Lynnville-Sully 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28
MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Storm Lake 17
Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji, Milford 28
Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15
Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
Mason City 35, Charles City 0
Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32
Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0
Murray 32, Lamoni 8
Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0
Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7
New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20
New London 71, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0
Newton 42, Marshalltown 7
Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0
North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7
North Cedar, Stanwood 26, Pekin 9
North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14
North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14
North Tama, Traer 30, Hudson 6
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28
OA-BCIG 46, East Sac County 7
Ogden 27, Madrid 21
Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19
Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7
Pleasantville 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit
Riceville 56, West Central, Maynard 30
Ridge View 41, West Monona 0
Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21
Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26
Sheldon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7
Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13
Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13
Sioux City, North 20, Des Moines, North 0
Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Solon 28, Williamsburg 14
South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10
Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7
Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15
Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0
Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 8
Treynor 20, Clarinda 13
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12
Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT
Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Van Meter 28, Winterset 13
WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13
Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21
Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7
Waukon 42, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 21
West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0
West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0
Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14
Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14
Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21
MINNESOTA
Aitkin 42, Pine City 8
Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20
Andover 28, Elk River 13
Annandale 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14
BOLD 49, Upsala/Swanville 38
Barnesville 58, Crookston 0
Barnum 52, East Central 0
Becker 47, Delano 7
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Maple Lake 19
Benson 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Bertha-Hewitt 32, Sebeka 12
Blackduck 75, Cass Lake-Bena 12
Bloomington Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Breck 38, St. Croix Lutheran 8
Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 12
Buffalo 35, Coon Rapids 20
Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7
Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2
Chatfield 21, Triton 20
Cherry 56, Bigfork 34
Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 6
Columbia Heights 43, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 16
Cook County 24, Silver Bay 14
Dassel-Cokato 47, Little Falls 7
Dawson-Boyd 34, Canby 0
Deer River 27, Braham 0
Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18
Eden Prairie 37, Farmington 29
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21
Edgerton/Ellsworth 22, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 14
Esko 41, Mora 14
Fairmont 36, St. Peter 16
Faribault 32, Byron 14
Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9
Fertile-Beltrami 68, Laporte 0
Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21
G-F-W 60, Alden-Conger 6
Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Hancock 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 26
Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14
Hibbing 14, Proctor 8
Hill City 26, South Ridge 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Madelia 0
Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14
Jackson County Central 36, Luverne 16
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16
Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14
Kittson County Central 20, Stephen-Argyle 6
Lac qui Parle Valley 33, MACCRAY 22
Lake City 34, La Crescent 12
Lakeview 28, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13
Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0
Lanesboro 40, Southland 20
LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8
Litchfield 48, Holy Family Catholic 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Mahtomedi 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 20
Mankato West 41, New Prague 7
Maple Grove 56, Totino-Grace 18
Maple River 55, Windom 0
Martin County West 22, Sleepy Eye 14
Mayer Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12
McGregor 54, Carlton 34
Menahga 21, Wadena-Deer Creek 20
Mesabi East 22, Crosby-Ironton 0
Milaca 30, Albany 28
Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6
Minneapolis Washburn 17, St. Paul Johnson 7
Minneota 43, Yellow Medicine East 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13
Minnetonka 28, Blaine 3
Moorhead 28, Brainerd 18
Moose Lake/Willow River 55, International Falls 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30, Montevideo 14
Mound Westonka 47, St. Anthony 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Ely 6
Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12
Murray County Central 42, Wabasso 16
NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6
Nevis 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
North Branch 34, Duluth East 19
North Woods 60, Chisholm 23
Ogilvie 58, Cromwell 0
Orono 30, Holy Angels 7
Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Osakis 22, Hawley 12
Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6
Owatonna 16, Rochester Century 14
Park (Cottage Grove) 44, Eagan 34
Park Center 39, DeLaSalle 9
Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34
Pelican Rapids 44, Frazee 14
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7
Pierz 41, Minnewaska 0
Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6
Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14
Pipestone 57, Worthington 20
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Dover-Eyota 0
Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Redwood Valley 53, Norwood-Young America 22
Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 37, Irondale 19
Rochester John Marshall 32, Austin 12
Rochester Lourdes 17, Cannon Falls 14
Rockford 36, Melrose 13
Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Rogers 35, Monticello 6
Rosemount 31, Edina 19
Royalton 22, Holdingford 0
Rush City 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 14
Rushford-Peterson 26, Fillmore Central 15
SMB-Wolfpack 48, North St. Paul 20
Sauk Rapids-Rice 42, St. Cloud Tech 21
Shakopee 49, Prior Lake 27
Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 48, Nicollet 8
Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6
Springfield 56, New Ulm Cathedral 33
St. Agnes 35, Academy Force 0
St. Clair/Loyola 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13
St. Cloud Cathedral 21, Foley 6
St. Francis 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0
St. Louis Park 26, Bloomington Jefferson 20
St. Michael-Albertville 19, Centennial 16
Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Adrian 0
Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12
United South Central 35, Medford 7
Waconia 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Northern Freeze 12
Waseca 19, Marshall 7
Watertown-Mayer 24, New London-Spicer 21
Wayzata 23, Champlin Park 0
West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 12
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 40, GHEC/Truman 12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46, Brandon-Evansville 0
Win-E-Mac 40, Lake of the Woods 14
Woodbury 41, Eastview 27
Zimmerman 49, Princeton 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Spring Grove vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. New York Mills, ppd.