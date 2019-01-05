Clear
Friday's prep basketball scores and highlights

Here's a look at a busy Friday throughout the area.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 10:39 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Audubon 65

ADM, Adel 56, Bondurant Farrar 55

Akron-Westfield 75, Trinity Christian High School 73, OT

Albia 50, Knoxville 42

Alburnett 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Alta-Aurelia 53, Southeast Valley 48

Ankeny Centennial 53, Johnston 46

Ankeny Christian Academy 93, Diagonal 22

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Ar-We-Va, Westside 75, Paton-Churdan 48

B-G-M, Brooklyn 65, Sigourney 53

Ballard 64, Perry 19

Bettendorf 63, Assumption, Davenport 50

Bishop Garrigan 59, West Hancock, Britt 39

Boyden-Hull 79, Okoboji, Milford 70

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Burlington Notre Dame 58, West Burlington 35

CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Camanche 75, Anamosa 60

Carroll 60, Boone 55

Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 79, Wahlert, Dubuque 39

Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

Central City 52, East Buchanan, Winthrop 42

Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, Marion 72

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Charles City 78, Waukon 76

Clarksville 48, Baxter 41

Clear Creek-Amana 47, South Tama County, Tama 36

Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian School 21

Davenport, Central 79, Burlington 48

Denison-Schleswig 64, Atlantic 50

Denver 78, Hudson 52

Des Moines, Lincoln 86, Des Moines, East 47

Des Moines, North 91, Des Moines, Roosevelt 78

Dike-New Hartford 67, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Collins-Maxwell 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Ankeny 51

Dubuque, Hempstead 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56

Dunkerton 81, GMG, Garwin 61

Earlham 67, Interstate 35,Truro 34

East Mills 79, Clarinda Academy 48

East Sac County 51, Emmetsburg 47

East Union, Afton 53, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 24

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, Centerville 42

Epworth, Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 78, Woodbine 63

Fairfield 61, Fort Madison 57

Forest City 61, Lake Mills 60

Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Essex 30

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 55, North Union 26

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, Harris-Lake Park 46

George-Little Rock 76, Rock Valley 58

Gilbert 80, Nevada 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, BCLUW, Conrad 42

Glenwood 84, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62

Grand View Christian 93, Glidden-Ralston 28

Greene County 79, Saydel 74, OT

Griswold 42, Heartland Christian 39

Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17

Harlan 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Highland, Riverside 89, Lone Tree 67

Hinton 75, Clay Central-Everly 27

Iowa City West 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 55

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Danville 52

Janesville 60, Meskwaki Settlement School 40

Jesup 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Kee, Lansing 52, West Central, Maynard 34

Keota 62, Colfax-Mingo 60

Lamoni 70, Seymour 42

Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 30

Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45

Lynnville-Sully 61, English Valleys, North English 26

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, West Lyon, Inwood 48

Madrid 103, Ogden 98

Manson Northwest Webster 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Maquoketa 53, Starmont 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Central Decatur, Leon 55, OT

Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27

Melcher-Dallas 64, Orient-Macksburg 58

Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29

Monticello 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 41

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Moulton-Udell 26

Mount Ayr 56, Bedford 52

Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 46

Mount Vernon 34, Beckman, Dyersville 29

Murray 63, Moravia 34

Muscatine 55, Davenport, West 37

New Hampton 63, Oelwein 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 86, Saint Ansgar 65

Nodaway Valley 77, Lenox 16

North Cedar, Stanwood 68, Durant-Bennett 55

North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 58

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 70, Eagle Grove 39

North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Springville 40

North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Iowa Valley, Marengo 44

North Polk, Alleman 39, Roland-Story, Story City 37

North Scott, Eldridge 70, Davenport, North 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Bellevue 50

Norwalk 77, Grinnell 50

Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 16

Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53

Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 18

PAC-LM 85, Newell-Fonda 83

PCM, Monroe 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Pekin 47, Wapello 32

Pella 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 57, OT

Pella Christian 91, Newton 51

Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 82, Midland, Wyoming 47

Rockford 59, North Butler, Greene 35

Shenandoah 39, Red Oak 38

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 36

Siouxland Community Christian 67, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 53

Solon 53, West Delaware, Manchester 50

South Central Calhoun 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

South Winneshiek, Calmar 69, Central Elkader 34

Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 41

Spencer 51, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59

St. Mary's, Remsen 40, South O'Brien, Paullina 38, OT

Stanton 76, Sidney 58

Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 55

Tipton 77, Wilton 42

Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 19

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 23

Underwood 48, Logan-Magnolia 47

Unity Christian 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37

Valley, West Des Moines 84, Mason City 44

Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 29

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46

WACO, Wayland 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39

Waterloo, East 62, Iowa City High 59

Waterloo, West 50, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Waukee 62, Fort Dodge 32

Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Crestwood, Cresco 36

Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60

West Marshall, State Center 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Western Christian 65, Cherokee, Washington 50

Westwood, Sloan 72, Ridge View 41

Winterset 80, Carlisle 71

CNOS Foundation Classic=

Sioux City, East 75, LeMars 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, Audubon 44

Akron-Westfield 66, Trinity Christian High School 33

Alburnett 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

Algona 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Ankeny Centennial 50, Johnston 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 30

Ar-We-Va, Westside 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Assumption, Davenport 62, Bettendorf 57

Ballard 66, Perry 13

Bellevue 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 32

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 16

Bondurant Farrar 68, ADM, Adel 56

Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Camanche 61, Anamosa 55, OT

Carroll 46, Boone 44

Cascade,Western Dubuque 38, Monticello 29

Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Wahlert, Dubuque 39

Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Center Point-Urbana 62, Williamsburg 22

Centerville 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31

Central Decatur, Leon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Central Elkader 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33

Central Lee, Donnellson 50, Holy Trinity 46

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Cherokee, Washington 80, Western Christian 56

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 33

Clarksville 50, Baxter 28

Clear Creek-Amana 47, South Tama County, Tama 36

Collins-Maxwell 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian School 21

Crestwood, Cresco 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 40

Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella 51

Denison-Schleswig 52, Atlantic 27

Des Moines, Roosevelt 53, Des Moines, North 28

Diagonal 62, Ankeny Christian Academy 35

Dike-New Hartford 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Jefferson (Festus), Mo. 55

Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 27

Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51

East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Central City 41

Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 48

Emmetsburg 57, East Sac County 31

Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Spencer 31

Fairfield 53, Fort Madison 31

Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30

Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, Essex 22

GMG, Garwin 60, Dunkerton 41

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 46

Gilbert 56, Nevada 32

Glenwood 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40

Grinnell 69, Norwalk 22

Griswold 52, Heartland Christian 33

Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17

Highland, Riverside 59, Lone Tree 44

Hinton 67, Clay Central-Everly 43

Hudson 51, Denver 42

Indianola 60, Oskaloosa 19

Iowa City High 74, Waterloo, East 63

Iowa City West 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 42

Janesville 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 40

Kee, Lansing 63, West Central, Maynard 17

Keota 47, Colfax-Mingo 36

Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 31

Lewis Central 59, Clarinda 19

Logan-Magnolia 37, Underwood 35

Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 26

MFL-Mar-Mac 64, North Fayette Valley 27

Madrid 50, Ogden 46

Maquoketa 55, Benton Community 38

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Starmont 12

Marion 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 42

Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27

Melcher-Dallas 53, Orient-Macksburg 43

Midland, Wyoming 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43

Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29

Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 36

Mount Ayr 52, Bedford 39

Mount Vernon 34, Beckman, Dyersville 29

Murray 42, Moravia 32

Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 22

New Hampton 54, Oelwein 28

Newell-Fonda 73, PAC-LM 29

Nodaway Valley 52, Lenox 30

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Springville 52

North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31

North Polk, Alleman 39, Roland-Story, Story City 37

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Davenport, North 44

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 37

Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 20

Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 18

PCM, Monroe 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Panorama, Panora 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 30

Pekin 41, Wapello 26

Pella Christian 64, Newton 43

Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Dubuque, Senior 36

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 34

Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 36

River Valley, Correctionville 65, West Monona 21

Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 42

Rockford 46, North Butler, Greene 45

Saint Ansgar 61, Newman Catholic, Mason City 54

Saydel 35, Greene County 22

Seymour 60, Lamoni 32

Sidney 69, Stanton 27

Sigourney 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 39

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54

Siouxland Community Christian 51, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 34

South Central Calhoun 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 35

South O'Brien, Paullina 52, St. Mary's, Remsen 27

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, East Union, Afton 15

Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Harlan 57

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 40

Treynor 81, Riverside, Oakland 29

Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 38

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33

Unity Christian 80, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65

Valley, West Des Moines 87, Mason City 51

Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO, Wayland 20

Van Meter 48, Pleasantville 22

Vinton-Shellsburg 38, Independence 24

Washington 48, Mount Pleasant 40

Waterloo, West 61, Iowa City Liberty High School 23

Waukee 99, Fort Dodge 35

Waukon 61, Charles City 22

West Branch 52, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46

West Burlington 53, Burlington Notre Dame 38

West Delaware, Manchester 52, Solon 45

West Hancock, Britt 65, Bishop Garrigan 46

West Lyon, Inwood 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21

West Marshall, State Center 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 40

Westwood, Sloan 76, Ridge View 49

Wilton 74, Tipton 49

Winterset 50, Carlisle 39

Woodward-Granger 32, AC/GC 30

CNOS Foundation Classic=

Ponca, Neb. 53, West Sioux 39

Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 66, OA-BCIG 55

