Friday's prep basketball scores and highlights

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Audubon 65
ADM, Adel 56, Bondurant Farrar 55
Akron-Westfield 75, Trinity Christian High School 73, OT
Albia 50, Knoxville 42
Alburnett 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Alta-Aurelia 53, Southeast Valley 48
Ankeny Centennial 53, Johnston 46
Ankeny Christian Academy 93, Diagonal 22
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Ar-We-Va, Westside 75, Paton-Churdan 48
B-G-M, Brooklyn 65, Sigourney 53
Ballard 64, Perry 19
Bettendorf 63, Assumption, Davenport 50
Bishop Garrigan 59, West Hancock, Britt 39
Boyden-Hull 79, Okoboji, Milford 70
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Burlington Notre Dame 58, West Burlington 35
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Camanche 75, Anamosa 60
Carroll 60, Boone 55
Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 79, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38
Central City 52, East Buchanan, Winthrop 42
Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, Marion 72
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Charles City 78, Waukon 76
Clarksville 48, Baxter 41
Clear Creek-Amana 47, South Tama County, Tama 36
Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian School 21
Davenport, Central 79, Burlington 48
Denison-Schleswig 64, Atlantic 50
Denver 78, Hudson 52
Des Moines, Lincoln 86, Des Moines, East 47
Des Moines, North 91, Des Moines, Roosevelt 78
Dike-New Hartford 67, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Collins-Maxwell 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Ankeny 51
Dubuque, Hempstead 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56
Dunkerton 81, GMG, Garwin 61
Earlham 67, Interstate 35,Truro 34
East Mills 79, Clarinda Academy 48
East Sac County 51, Emmetsburg 47
East Union, Afton 53, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 24
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, Centerville 42
Epworth, Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 78, Woodbine 63
Fairfield 61, Fort Madison 57
Forest City 61, Lake Mills 60
Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Essex 30
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 55, North Union 26
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, Harris-Lake Park 46
George-Little Rock 76, Rock Valley 58
Gilbert 80, Nevada 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, BCLUW, Conrad 42
Glenwood 84, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62
Grand View Christian 93, Glidden-Ralston 28
Greene County 79, Saydel 74, OT
Griswold 42, Heartland Christian 39
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
Harlan 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Highland, Riverside 89, Lone Tree 67
Hinton 75, Clay Central-Everly 27
Iowa City West 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 55
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Danville 52
Janesville 60, Meskwaki Settlement School 40
Jesup 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Kee, Lansing 52, West Central, Maynard 34
Keota 62, Colfax-Mingo 60
Lamoni 70, Seymour 42
Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 30
Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45
Lynnville-Sully 61, English Valleys, North English 26
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, West Lyon, Inwood 48
Madrid 103, Ogden 98
Manson Northwest Webster 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Maquoketa 53, Starmont 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Central Decatur, Leon 55, OT
Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27
Melcher-Dallas 64, Orient-Macksburg 58
Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29
Monticello 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 41
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Moulton-Udell 26
Mount Ayr 56, Bedford 52
Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 46
Mount Vernon 34, Beckman, Dyersville 29
Murray 63, Moravia 34
Muscatine 55, Davenport, West 37
New Hampton 63, Oelwein 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 86, Saint Ansgar 65
Nodaway Valley 77, Lenox 16
North Cedar, Stanwood 68, Durant-Bennett 55
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 58
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 70, Eagle Grove 39
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Springville 40
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Iowa Valley, Marengo 44
North Polk, Alleman 39, Roland-Story, Story City 37
North Scott, Eldridge 70, Davenport, North 48
Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Bellevue 50
Norwalk 77, Grinnell 50
Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 16
Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 18
PAC-LM 85, Newell-Fonda 83
PCM, Monroe 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Pekin 47, Wapello 32
Pella 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 57, OT
Pella Christian 91, Newton 51
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 82, Midland, Wyoming 47
Rockford 59, North Butler, Greene 35
Shenandoah 39, Red Oak 38
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 36
Siouxland Community Christian 67, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 53
Solon 53, West Delaware, Manchester 50
South Central Calhoun 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37
South Winneshiek, Calmar 69, Central Elkader 34
Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 41
Spencer 51, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59
St. Mary's, Remsen 40, South O'Brien, Paullina 38, OT
Stanton 76, Sidney 58
Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 55
Tipton 77, Wilton 42
Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 19
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 23
Underwood 48, Logan-Magnolia 47
Unity Christian 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
Valley, West Des Moines 84, Mason City 44
Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 29
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46
WACO, Wayland 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39
Waterloo, East 62, Iowa City High 59
Waterloo, West 50, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Waukee 62, Fort Dodge 32
Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Crestwood, Cresco 36
Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60
West Marshall, State Center 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Western Christian 65, Cherokee, Washington 50
Westwood, Sloan 72, Ridge View 41
Winterset 80, Carlisle 71
CNOS Foundation Classic=
Sioux City, East 75, LeMars 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, Audubon 44
Akron-Westfield 66, Trinity Christian High School 33
Alburnett 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Algona 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Ankeny Centennial 50, Johnston 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
Ar-We-Va, Westside 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Assumption, Davenport 62, Bettendorf 57
Ballard 66, Perry 13
Bellevue 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 32
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 16
Bondurant Farrar 68, ADM, Adel 56
Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Camanche 61, Anamosa 55, OT
Carroll 46, Boone 44
Cascade,Western Dubuque 38, Monticello 29
Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Center Point-Urbana 62, Williamsburg 22
Centerville 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31
Central Decatur, Leon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Central Elkader 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33
Central Lee, Donnellson 50, Holy Trinity 46
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Cherokee, Washington 80, Western Christian 56
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 33
Clarksville 50, Baxter 28
Clear Creek-Amana 47, South Tama County, Tama 36
Collins-Maxwell 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian School 21
Crestwood, Cresco 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 40
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella 51
Denison-Schleswig 52, Atlantic 27
Des Moines, Roosevelt 53, Des Moines, North 28
Diagonal 62, Ankeny Christian Academy 35
Dike-New Hartford 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Jefferson (Festus), Mo. 55
Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Central City 41
Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 48
Emmetsburg 57, East Sac County 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Spencer 31
Fairfield 53, Fort Madison 31
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30
Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, Essex 22
GMG, Garwin 60, Dunkerton 41
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 46
Gilbert 56, Nevada 32
Glenwood 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40
Grinnell 69, Norwalk 22
Griswold 52, Heartland Christian 33
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
Highland, Riverside 59, Lone Tree 44
Hinton 67, Clay Central-Everly 43
Hudson 51, Denver 42
Indianola 60, Oskaloosa 19
Iowa City High 74, Waterloo, East 63
Iowa City West 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 42
Janesville 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 40
Kee, Lansing 63, West Central, Maynard 17
Keota 47, Colfax-Mingo 36
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 31
Lewis Central 59, Clarinda 19
Logan-Magnolia 37, Underwood 35
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 26
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, North Fayette Valley 27
Madrid 50, Ogden 46
Maquoketa 55, Benton Community 38
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Starmont 12
Marion 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 42
Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27
Melcher-Dallas 53, Orient-Macksburg 43
Midland, Wyoming 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43
Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29
Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 36
Mount Ayr 52, Bedford 39
Mount Vernon 34, Beckman, Dyersville 29
Murray 42, Moravia 32
Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 22
New Hampton 54, Oelwein 28
Newell-Fonda 73, PAC-LM 29
Nodaway Valley 52, Lenox 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Springville 52
North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31
North Polk, Alleman 39, Roland-Story, Story City 37
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Davenport, North 44
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 37
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 20
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 18
PCM, Monroe 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Panorama, Panora 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 30
Pekin 41, Wapello 26
Pella Christian 64, Newton 43
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Dubuque, Senior 36
Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 34
Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 36
River Valley, Correctionville 65, West Monona 21
Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 42
Rockford 46, North Butler, Greene 45
Saint Ansgar 61, Newman Catholic, Mason City 54
Saydel 35, Greene County 22
Seymour 60, Lamoni 32
Sidney 69, Stanton 27
Sigourney 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 39
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
Siouxland Community Christian 51, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 34
South Central Calhoun 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 35
South O'Brien, Paullina 52, St. Mary's, Remsen 27
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, East Union, Afton 15
Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Harlan 57
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 40
Treynor 81, Riverside, Oakland 29
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 38
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
Unity Christian 80, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65
Valley, West Des Moines 87, Mason City 51
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO, Wayland 20
Van Meter 48, Pleasantville 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 38, Independence 24
Washington 48, Mount Pleasant 40
Waterloo, West 61, Iowa City Liberty High School 23
Waukee 99, Fort Dodge 35
Waukon 61, Charles City 22
West Branch 52, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
West Burlington 53, Burlington Notre Dame 38
West Delaware, Manchester 52, Solon 45
West Hancock, Britt 65, Bishop Garrigan 46
West Lyon, Inwood 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21
West Marshall, State Center 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
Westwood, Sloan 76, Ridge View 49
Wilton 74, Tipton 49
Winterset 50, Carlisle 39
Woodward-Granger 32, AC/GC 30
CNOS Foundation Classic=
Ponca, Neb. 53, West Sioux 39
Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 66, OA-BCIG 55
Related Content
- Friday's prep basketball scores and highlights
- Prep basketball highlights from Friday 1-4-19
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's highlights and prep football scores
- Thursday's Iowa prep basketball scores
- Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa
- Highlights and scores from Friday's prep football action