Friday's local sports scores

A roundup of scores from Friday.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

High School Baseball

  • Dover-Eyota 10, Rushford-Peterson 1
  • Houston 12, Mabel-Canton 2
  • Hayfield 22, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5
  • Lake City 7, Kasson-Mantorville 3
  • Lake City 8, Kasson-Mantorville
  • Loyola 11, Blooming Prairie 1
  • Owatonna 3, Rochester Century 2
  • Byron 12, Pine Island 0
  • Byron 11, Pine Island 1
  • Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12, Cotter 0
  • Southland 7, La Crescent-Hokah 6
  • Rochester Lourdes 5, Stewartville 1
  • Rochester Lourdes 15, Stewartville 5
  • Caledonia 8, Wabasha-Kellogg 1
  • Maple River 10, NRHEG 6

High School Softball

  • St. Charles 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
  • Kasson-Mantorville 10, Goodhue 0
  • Rochester Century 4, Albert Lea 3
  • Albert Lea 12, Rochester Century 3
  • Faribault 3, Rochester John Marshall 2
  • Stewartville 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5

High School Boys Tennis

  • Marshalltown 8, Mason City 3

High School Boys Soccer

  • Mason City 3, Southeast Polk 1

High School Girls Soccer

  • Southeast Polk 4, Mason City 0

High School Boys Golf

  • Northwood-Kensett (203), North Butler (205), Riceville (209). Medalist: Kael Julseth – Northwood-Kensett (45).
  • Osage (193), Rockford (196), West Fork (203). Medalist: Kaden Lyman – Rockford (42).

High School Girls Golf

  • Hampton-Dumont-Cal (230), Iowa Falls-Alden (242), Webster City (275). Medalist: Jenna White –HDC (55).
  • St. Ansgar (214), North Butler 235), Northwood-Kensett (242). Medalist: Morgan Hemann – St. Ansgar (48).
  • West Fork (233), Rockford (244), Osage (248). Medalist: Lauren Trewin – West Fork (50).

NJCAA Baseball

  • NIACC 6, Iowa Central 5
  • NIACC 13, Iowa Central 4
  • Western CC 8, RCTC 6
  • RCTC 5, Western CC 4

NJCAA Softball

  • NIACC 8, Southwestern 0
  • NIACC 12, Southwestern 0
  • MSCTC 10, RCTC 7
  • RCTC 13, MSCTC 6

NCAA Baseball

  • Minnesota 7, Indiana 3
  • Iowa 4, Ohio State 2

NCAA Softball

  • Oklahoma 8, Iowa State 3
  • Oklahoma 9, Iowa State 2
  • Minnesota 9, Iowa 0
  • Minnesota 8, Iowa 0

