Friday's local sports scores

High School Baseball
- Dover-Eyota 10, Rushford-Peterson 1
- Houston 12, Mabel-Canton 2
- Hayfield 22, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5
- Lake City 7, Kasson-Mantorville 3
- Lake City 8, Kasson-Mantorville
- Loyola 11, Blooming Prairie 1
- Owatonna 3, Rochester Century 2
- Byron 12, Pine Island 0
- Byron 11, Pine Island 1
- Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12, Cotter 0
- Southland 7, La Crescent-Hokah 6
- Rochester Lourdes 5, Stewartville 1
- Rochester Lourdes 15, Stewartville 5
- Caledonia 8, Wabasha-Kellogg 1
- Maple River 10, NRHEG 6
High School Softball
- St. Charles 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
- Kasson-Mantorville 10, Goodhue 0
- Rochester Century 4, Albert Lea 3
- Albert Lea 12, Rochester Century 3
- Faribault 3, Rochester John Marshall 2
- Stewartville 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5
High School Boys Tennis
- Marshalltown 8, Mason City 3
High School Boys Soccer
- Mason City 3, Southeast Polk 1
High School Girls Soccer
- Southeast Polk 4, Mason City 0
High School Boys Golf
- Northwood-Kensett (203), North Butler (205), Riceville (209). Medalist: Kael Julseth – Northwood-Kensett (45).
- Osage (193), Rockford (196), West Fork (203). Medalist: Kaden Lyman – Rockford (42).
High School Girls Golf
- Hampton-Dumont-Cal (230), Iowa Falls-Alden (242), Webster City (275). Medalist: Jenna White –HDC (55).
- St. Ansgar (214), North Butler 235), Northwood-Kensett (242). Medalist: Morgan Hemann – St. Ansgar (48).
- West Fork (233), Rockford (244), Osage (248). Medalist: Lauren Trewin – West Fork (50).
NJCAA Baseball
- NIACC 6, Iowa Central 5
- NIACC 13, Iowa Central 4
- Western CC 8, RCTC 6
- RCTC 5, Western CC 4
NJCAA Softball
- NIACC 8, Southwestern 0
- NIACC 12, Southwestern 0
- MSCTC 10, RCTC 7
- RCTC 13, MSCTC 6
NCAA Baseball
- Minnesota 7, Indiana 3
- Iowa 4, Ohio State 2
NCAA Softball
- Oklahoma 8, Iowa State 3
- Oklahoma 9, Iowa State 2
- Minnesota 9, Iowa 0
- Minnesota 8, Iowa 0
