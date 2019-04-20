Clear
Friday's local sports scores

A roundup of Friday's high school and college scores.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 12:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Report scores to sports@kimt.com or 641-420-2620.

High School Baseball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Lewiston-Altura 5
Austin 7, Northfield 0
Red Wing 3, Waconia 1
Rochester John Marshall 12, Rochester Mayo 2

High School Boys Golf
Crestwood, Clear Lake, Rochester Mayo @ Decorah Tournament – Unreported
Faribault, Kasson-Matorville vs. Sahttuck St. Mary’s – Unreported

High School Boys Soccer
Mason City 2, Des Moines North 1

High School Girls Soccer
Des Moines North @ Mason City - Unreported

High School Boys Tennis
Mason City @ Ankeny Invitational – Unreported
Minnetonka @ Rochester Mayo

High School Girls Track
Charles City 97, Jesup 75, Clear Lake 46, Tripoli 37

High School Softball
Faribault 12, Mound Westonka 0

NAHL
Austin Bruins 4, Aberdeen Wings 2

NAIA Baseball
Valley City State 3, Waldorf 2
Waldorf 3, Valley City State 2

NAIA Softball
Valley City State 7, Waldorf 2
Waldorf 8, Valley City State 0

NCAA Baseball
Iowa 3, Nebraska 2
Minnesota 8, Oklahoma 1

NCAA Softball
Iowa State 4, Baylor 0
Bradley 9, UNI 1
UNI 11, Bradley 2
Minnesota 3, Nebraska 0
Rutgers 3, Iowa 1
Rutgers 1, Iowa 0

NJCAA Baseball
NIACC 6, Iowa Lakes 3
Iowa Lakes 11, NIACC 6
RCTC @ St. Mary’s (JV) – Unreported

NJCAA Softball
DMACC 9, NIACC 1
DMACC 9, NIACC 8
RCTC 11, Anoka-Ramsey 1
RCTC 4, Anoka-Ramsey 9

