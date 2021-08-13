Clear
Friday winners at the Iowa State Fair

Over 2,000 entries for the annual Photography Salon.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Shutterbugs from around the state and across the country have put their best images on display in the Iowa State Fair’s Photography Salon.

About 2,086 photos were submitted and 773 were accepted. “Shadows” is the theme for 2021 and photographers were asked to create images where there is great contrast between the light and the darkness. These photos will be on display from 9 am to 8 pm on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center.

The big winners this year are Tess Ware of Waterloo, who won Best of Show in the Adult competition, and Levi Boscaljon of Des Moines, who won best of show in the Youth Category.

Complete results follow:

ADULT DIVISION- BLACK & WHITE

Theme – Shadows

1) Bill Roach, West Des Moines
2) Kristin Pehl, Cedar Falls
3) Jerry Ranch, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Chris Heyer, Titonka
Honorable Mention) Larry Mendenhall, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Kathy Strohl, Madrid
Honorable Mention) Don Guthrie, Fort Dodge
Honorable Mention) Alan Bjork, Johnston

People

1) Missy Huling, Garner
2) Rebekah Hart, West Des Moines
3) Diane Cutler, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Megan Hutchison, Ackworth
Honorable Mention) Don Guthrie, Fort Dodge
Honorable Mention) Ron Meyer, Cedar Rapids

Places & Landscapes

1) Josh Meier, Tipton
2) Kelly Chamberlain, West Des Moines
3) Celine Hartwig, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames
Honorable Mention) Sarah Franczyk, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Tedra Towne, Fort Dodge
Honorable Mention) Alan Bjork, Johnston

Things & Still Life

1) Joseph Barsetti, West Des Moines
2) Deidre Fudge, West Des Moines
3) Rachel Harmon, Ulysses, Kan.
Honorable Mention) Terri Dermody, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Lynn DeFino, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe
Honorable Mention) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale

Plants, Flowers & Trees

1) Larry Mendenhall, Altoona
2) Nancy Brown, Urbandale
3) Tim Grover, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) Chuck Miller, Green Island, N.Y.
Honorable Mention) Jesus Villegas, Chicago, Ill.
Honorable Mention) Aaron Rothrock, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Kendra Beckner, Logan

Animals, Insects & Wildlife

1) Larry King, Spencer
2) Courtney Townsend, Des Moines
3) Richard Burns, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Patrick Riley, Lucas
Honorable Mention) Amanda Johnson, Scribner, Neb.
Honorable Mention) Michael P. Greiner, Dakota Dunes, S.D.
Honorable Mention) Ryno W. Olson, Muscatine
Honorable Mention) Bethany Crawford, Des Moines

ADULT DIVISION- COLOR

Theme - Shadows

1) Nancy Brown, Urbandale
2) Sarah Good, Belton, Mo.
3) Margaret Boyt, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Jim Bzdawka, Milwaukee, Wis.
Honorable Mention) Jim Page, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Linda MacBride, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mataya Huling, Ames
Honorable Mention) Craig A. Kohl, Iowa City

People

1) Chuck Spindler, Creston
2) Sarah Hovey, Monticello
3) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Steve Pruisner, Cedar Falls
Honorable Mention) Ray Hague, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Charlene Pearson Ferguson, Otho
Honorable Mention) Sarah Nelson, Independence, Mo.
Honorable Mention) Glenn Meyers, Greenfield, Wis.

Iowa Places & Landscapes

1) James McEniry, Cedar Rapids
2) Deb Obrien, Jewell
3) Aaron Miller, Carlisle
Honorable Mention) Jolene Weese, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Phil Roeder, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Paul Floyd, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Justin Rogers, Ankeny

USA Places & Landscapes

1) Willard Sharp, Madrid
2) Mirza Kudic, Des Moines
3) Peggy Schmelzer, Illinois City, Ill.
Honorable Mention) Richard Craven, Windsor Heights
Honorable Mention) Kevin Klein, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Madison Rau, Rockwell
Honorable Mention) Walter Rollman, Alleman

International Places & Landscapes

1) Dean Teeter, Urbandale
2) Linda Cather Johnson, Ames
3) Bill Case, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Amy Doerring, Newton
Honorable Mention) Mirza Kudic, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Larry Headley, Elkhorn, Neb.
Honorable Mention) Matthew Dickinson, West Des Moines

Things & Still Life

1) Aaron Basten, Solon
2) Deb Shoning, West Des Moines
3) Harlen Persinger, Grundy Center
Honorable Mention) Joseph Barsetti, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Karen Garland, Solon
Honorable Mention) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Bill Case, Iowa City

Plants, Flowers & Trees

1) Sudhanva Kashyap, Ames
2) Tedra Towne, Fort Dodge
3) Thomas Hagen, Amana
Honorable Mention) LuAnn Ewan, Ames
Honorable Mention) Gary Rothfus, Carlisle
Honorable Mention) Christopher Bennett, Boone
Honorable Mention) Brian Abeling, West Des Moines

Animals, Insects & Wildlife

1) Ellen Janke, Ames
2) Justin Rogers, Ankeny
3) Bethany Crawford, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Trevor Riedemann, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe
Honorable Mention) Sharon Terpstra, North Liberty
Honorable Mention) Kimber Foshe, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Christian Ewoldt, Ankeny

PHOTO AWARDS

Best of Show (Adult)

1) Tess Ware, Waterloo

Best of Color (Adult)
1) Shari Miller, Polk City

Best of Black & White (Adult)
1) Barbara Craig, St. Charles

Superintendents Choice (Adult - Color)
1) Elisabeth Lonergan, Ames

Superintendents Choice (Adult - B&W)
1) Lynn DeFino, Des Moines

Best of Show (Youth)
1) Levi Boscaljon, Des Moines

Best of Color (Youth)
1) Jameson Baker, Bondurant

Best of Black & White (Youth)
1) Adryanne Isaacson, Beaman

Superintendents Choice (Youth - Color)
1) Jared Oosterhuis, Des Moines

Superintendents Choice (Youth - B&W)
1) Mackenzie Pearson, Ankeny

SPECIAL DIVISION- B&W OR COLOR

Anything Goes!

1) Tess Ware, Waterloo
2) Jeremia Gardiner, West Des Moines
3) Mark Gromko, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Donna Turner, Omaha, Neb.
Honorable Mention) Angie Schmitt, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Lindsay Schuling Cooper, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames

Infrared, Toned, Tinted & Solarized

1) Ryno W. Olson, Muscatine
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) Deb Shoning, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Jerry Ranch, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Johnny Brian, Iowa City

High Dynamic Range

1) Chris Heyer, Titonka
2) Chuck Boscaljou, Des Moines
3) Donna Turner, Omaha, Neb.

Fairs, Festivals & Parades

1) Heather Vanderveen, Omaha, Neb.
2) Marianne Ksiazak, West Des Moines
3) Justin Rogers, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Denise Isaacson, Beaman
Honorable Mention) Randy Horsman, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Tony Jones, Johnston

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

1) Dean Teeter, Urbandale
2) Walter Rollman, Alleman
3) Johnny Brian, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Neal Westergaard, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Scott Starr, Council Bluffs
Honorable Mention) Roger Feldhans, Pomeroy
Honorable Mention) Christopher Bennett, Boone

Macro

1) Gary Rothfus, Carlisle
2) Chuck Miller, Green Island, N.Y.
3) Mark Gromko, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Katie Flenker, Bettendorf
Honorable Mention) Allen Kurth, Bellevue, Neb.
Honorable Mention) Shari Miller, Polk City

Architecture

1) Richard Edington, West Des Moines
2) Celine Hartwig, Iowa City
3) Wilford Yoder, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Joslyn Weber, Spirit Lake
Honorable Mention) Michael Walsh, Sioux City

Family Farm

1) Glenn Meyers, Greenfield, Wis.
2) Barb McGraw, Ankeny
3) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames
Honorable Mention) Sudhanva Kashyap, Ames
Honorable Mention) Wilford Yoder, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Brent Mardis, Waukee

Sports

1) Matthew Purtill, Ankeny
2) Allen Kurth, Bellevue, Neb.
3) Sharon Terpstra, North Liberty
Honorable Mention) Tammi Watson, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Larry Headley, Elkhorn, Neb.
Honorable Mention) Mary Ann Good, Cumming

Panoramic

1) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe
2) Willard Sharp, Madrid
3) Ashley Mitchell, Norwalk
Honorable Mention) Mandy Steinfeldt, Eldora
Honorable Mention) Steve Partridge, Marion
Honorable Mention) Janet Abrahamson, Centerville
Honorable Mention) Jim Harvey, Waukee

YOUTH DIVISION- B&W OR COLOR

Theme - Shadows

1) Megan Borg, West Des Moines
2) Kellen Miller, Polk City
3) Emily Olson, Waukee
Honorable Mention) Brayden Breckenridge, Monroe
Honorable Mention) Jared Oosterhuis, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Quinn Hamilton, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Alison Baker, Ulysses, Kan.

People

1) Ellie Vaudt, Ankeny
2) Cecelia Snodgress, West Des Moines
3) Cade Claycomb, Spickard, Mo.
Honorable Mention) Cooper Meng, Independence, Mo.
Honorable Mention) Elise Schwartz, West Des Moines

Places & Landscapes

1) Kristin He, West Des Moines
2) Jeremia Gardiner, West Des Moines
3) Tanner Kennedy, Sheldahl
Honorable Mention) Chloe Kasch, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Kyle Lindgren, Ankeny

Things & Still Life

1) Adrien Hart, West Des Moines
2) Katie Sweet, Johnston
3) Cooper Meng, Independence, Mo.
Honorable Mention) Jake Wicks, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Sabina Clutter, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Austin Henning, Estherville

Plants, Flowers & Trees

1) Hayden Hemsath, La Porte City
2) Kristin He, West Des Moines
3) Nathanael Mudlaff, Clive

Animals, Insects & Wildlife

1) Leo James, Des Moines
2) Kyle Lindgren, Ankeny
3) Isabel Daley, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Justine Weir, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Leigha Bartlett, Madrid

