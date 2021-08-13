Friday winners at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Shutterbugs from around the state and across the country have put their best images on display in the Iowa State Fair’s Photography Salon.

About 2,086 photos were submitted and 773 were accepted. “Shadows” is the theme for 2021 and photographers were asked to create images where there is great contrast between the light and the darkness. These photos will be on display from 9 am to 8 pm on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center.

The big winners this year are Tess Ware of Waterloo, who won Best of Show in the Adult competition, and Levi Boscaljon of Des Moines, who won best of show in the Youth Category.

Complete results follow:

ADULT DIVISION- BLACK & WHITE

Theme – Shadows

1) Bill Roach, West Des Moines

2) Kristin Pehl, Cedar Falls

3) Jerry Ranch, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Chris Heyer, Titonka

Honorable Mention) Larry Mendenhall, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Kathy Strohl, Madrid

Honorable Mention) Don Guthrie, Fort Dodge

Honorable Mention) Alan Bjork, Johnston

People

1) Missy Huling, Garner

2) Rebekah Hart, West Des Moines

3) Diane Cutler, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Megan Hutchison, Ackworth

Honorable Mention) Don Guthrie, Fort Dodge

Honorable Mention) Ron Meyer, Cedar Rapids

Places & Landscapes

1) Josh Meier, Tipton

2) Kelly Chamberlain, West Des Moines

3) Celine Hartwig, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames

Honorable Mention) Sarah Franczyk, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Tedra Towne, Fort Dodge

Honorable Mention) Alan Bjork, Johnston

Things & Still Life

1) Joseph Barsetti, West Des Moines

2) Deidre Fudge, West Des Moines

3) Rachel Harmon, Ulysses, Kan.

Honorable Mention) Terri Dermody, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Lynn DeFino, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe

Honorable Mention) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale

Plants, Flowers & Trees

1) Larry Mendenhall, Altoona

2) Nancy Brown, Urbandale

3) Tim Grover, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) Chuck Miller, Green Island, N.Y.

Honorable Mention) Jesus Villegas, Chicago, Ill.

Honorable Mention) Aaron Rothrock, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Kendra Beckner, Logan

Animals, Insects & Wildlife

1) Larry King, Spencer

2) Courtney Townsend, Des Moines

3) Richard Burns, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Patrick Riley, Lucas

Honorable Mention) Amanda Johnson, Scribner, Neb.

Honorable Mention) Michael P. Greiner, Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Honorable Mention) Ryno W. Olson, Muscatine

Honorable Mention) Bethany Crawford, Des Moines

ADULT DIVISION- COLOR

Theme - Shadows

1) Nancy Brown, Urbandale

2) Sarah Good, Belton, Mo.

3) Margaret Boyt, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Jim Bzdawka, Milwaukee, Wis.

Honorable Mention) Jim Page, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Linda MacBride, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mataya Huling, Ames

Honorable Mention) Craig A. Kohl, Iowa City

People

1) Chuck Spindler, Creston

2) Sarah Hovey, Monticello

3) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Steve Pruisner, Cedar Falls

Honorable Mention) Ray Hague, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Charlene Pearson Ferguson, Otho

Honorable Mention) Sarah Nelson, Independence, Mo.

Honorable Mention) Glenn Meyers, Greenfield, Wis.

Iowa Places & Landscapes

1) James McEniry, Cedar Rapids

2) Deb Obrien, Jewell

3) Aaron Miller, Carlisle

Honorable Mention) Jolene Weese, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Phil Roeder, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Paul Floyd, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Justin Rogers, Ankeny

USA Places & Landscapes

1) Willard Sharp, Madrid

2) Mirza Kudic, Des Moines

3) Peggy Schmelzer, Illinois City, Ill.

Honorable Mention) Richard Craven, Windsor Heights

Honorable Mention) Kevin Klein, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Madison Rau, Rockwell

Honorable Mention) Walter Rollman, Alleman

International Places & Landscapes

1) Dean Teeter, Urbandale

2) Linda Cather Johnson, Ames

3) Bill Case, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Amy Doerring, Newton

Honorable Mention) Mirza Kudic, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Larry Headley, Elkhorn, Neb.

Honorable Mention) Matthew Dickinson, West Des Moines

Things & Still Life

1) Aaron Basten, Solon

2) Deb Shoning, West Des Moines

3) Harlen Persinger, Grundy Center

Honorable Mention) Joseph Barsetti, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Karen Garland, Solon

Honorable Mention) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Bill Case, Iowa City

Plants, Flowers & Trees

1) Sudhanva Kashyap, Ames

2) Tedra Towne, Fort Dodge

3) Thomas Hagen, Amana

Honorable Mention) LuAnn Ewan, Ames

Honorable Mention) Gary Rothfus, Carlisle

Honorable Mention) Christopher Bennett, Boone

Honorable Mention) Brian Abeling, West Des Moines

Animals, Insects & Wildlife

1) Ellen Janke, Ames

2) Justin Rogers, Ankeny

3) Bethany Crawford, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Trevor Riedemann, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe

Honorable Mention) Sharon Terpstra, North Liberty

Honorable Mention) Kimber Foshe, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Christian Ewoldt, Ankeny

PHOTO AWARDS

Best of Show (Adult)

1) Tess Ware, Waterloo

Best of Color (Adult)

1) Shari Miller, Polk City

Best of Black & White (Adult)

1) Barbara Craig, St. Charles

Superintendents Choice (Adult - Color)

1) Elisabeth Lonergan, Ames

Superintendents Choice (Adult - B&W)

1) Lynn DeFino, Des Moines

Best of Show (Youth)

1) Levi Boscaljon, Des Moines

Best of Color (Youth)

1) Jameson Baker, Bondurant

Best of Black & White (Youth)

1) Adryanne Isaacson, Beaman

Superintendents Choice (Youth - Color)

1) Jared Oosterhuis, Des Moines

Superintendents Choice (Youth - B&W)

1) Mackenzie Pearson, Ankeny

SPECIAL DIVISION- B&W OR COLOR

Anything Goes!

1) Tess Ware, Waterloo

2) Jeremia Gardiner, West Des Moines

3) Mark Gromko, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Donna Turner, Omaha, Neb.

Honorable Mention) Angie Schmitt, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Lindsay Schuling Cooper, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames

Infrared, Toned, Tinted & Solarized

1) Ryno W. Olson, Muscatine

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) Deb Shoning, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Jerry Ranch, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Johnny Brian, Iowa City

High Dynamic Range

1) Chris Heyer, Titonka

2) Chuck Boscaljou, Des Moines

3) Donna Turner, Omaha, Neb.

Fairs, Festivals & Parades

1) Heather Vanderveen, Omaha, Neb.

2) Marianne Ksiazak, West Des Moines

3) Justin Rogers, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Denise Isaacson, Beaman

Honorable Mention) Randy Horsman, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Tony Jones, Johnston

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

1) Dean Teeter, Urbandale

2) Walter Rollman, Alleman

3) Johnny Brian, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Neal Westergaard, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Scott Starr, Council Bluffs

Honorable Mention) Roger Feldhans, Pomeroy

Honorable Mention) Christopher Bennett, Boone

Macro

1) Gary Rothfus, Carlisle

2) Chuck Miller, Green Island, N.Y.

3) Mark Gromko, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Katie Flenker, Bettendorf

Honorable Mention) Allen Kurth, Bellevue, Neb.

Honorable Mention) Shari Miller, Polk City

Architecture

1) Richard Edington, West Des Moines

2) Celine Hartwig, Iowa City

3) Wilford Yoder, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Joslyn Weber, Spirit Lake

Honorable Mention) Michael Walsh, Sioux City

Family Farm

1) Glenn Meyers, Greenfield, Wis.

2) Barb McGraw, Ankeny

3) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames

Honorable Mention) Sudhanva Kashyap, Ames

Honorable Mention) Wilford Yoder, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Brent Mardis, Waukee

Sports

1) Matthew Purtill, Ankeny

2) Allen Kurth, Bellevue, Neb.

3) Sharon Terpstra, North Liberty

Honorable Mention) Tammi Watson, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Larry Headley, Elkhorn, Neb.

Honorable Mention) Mary Ann Good, Cumming

Panoramic

1) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe

2) Willard Sharp, Madrid

3) Ashley Mitchell, Norwalk

Honorable Mention) Mandy Steinfeldt, Eldora

Honorable Mention) Steve Partridge, Marion

Honorable Mention) Janet Abrahamson, Centerville

Honorable Mention) Jim Harvey, Waukee

YOUTH DIVISION- B&W OR COLOR

Theme - Shadows

1) Megan Borg, West Des Moines

2) Kellen Miller, Polk City

3) Emily Olson, Waukee

Honorable Mention) Brayden Breckenridge, Monroe

Honorable Mention) Jared Oosterhuis, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Quinn Hamilton, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Alison Baker, Ulysses, Kan.

People

1) Ellie Vaudt, Ankeny

2) Cecelia Snodgress, West Des Moines

3) Cade Claycomb, Spickard, Mo.

Honorable Mention) Cooper Meng, Independence, Mo.

Honorable Mention) Elise Schwartz, West Des Moines

Places & Landscapes

1) Kristin He, West Des Moines

2) Jeremia Gardiner, West Des Moines

3) Tanner Kennedy, Sheldahl

Honorable Mention) Chloe Kasch, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Kyle Lindgren, Ankeny

Things & Still Life

1) Adrien Hart, West Des Moines

2) Katie Sweet, Johnston

3) Cooper Meng, Independence, Mo.

Honorable Mention) Jake Wicks, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Sabina Clutter, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Austin Henning, Estherville

Plants, Flowers & Trees

1) Hayden Hemsath, La Porte City

2) Kristin He, West Des Moines

3) Nathanael Mudlaff, Clive

Animals, Insects & Wildlife

1) Leo James, Des Moines

2) Kyle Lindgren, Ankeny

3) Isabel Daley, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Justine Weir, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Leigha Bartlett, Madrid