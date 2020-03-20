Clear
BREAKING NEWS 26 new positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota marks biggest one-day jump Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Walz: Minnesotans may need to shelter in place eventually Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

26 new positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota marks biggest one-day jump

It marks the biggest one-day jump in positive cases.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 11:02 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:17 PM

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Health officials in Minnesota announced 26 new cases of Coronavirus in the state, marking the state’s biggest one-day jump.

That brings the state total to 115. There were 89 cases reported Thursday. 

Gov. Walz said earlier Friday that it's possible the state will have residents shelter in place in an attempt to slow down the transmission of the virus. 

Fillmore County had its first two reported positive tests, joining Olmsted County and Mower County as others in southeastern Minnesota with a positive test.

"These cases include one Fillmore County resident in their 20s and one in their 60s who were likely exposed through contact from travel outside of the United States," Fillmore County health officials said. "These patients are in isolation at home and recovering. Fillmore County Public Health is working with MDH and health care partners to address needs of these patients and provide guidance to others who may have contact with them."

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Clay, Dakota, Fillmore, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Community Events