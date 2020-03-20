26 new positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota marks biggest one-day jump

Health officials in Minnesota announced 26 new cases of Coronavirus in the state, marking the state’s biggest one-day jump.

That brings the state total to 115. There were 89 cases reported Thursday.

Gov. Walz said earlier Friday that it's possible the state will have residents shelter in place in an attempt to slow down the transmission of the virus.

Fillmore County had its first two reported positive tests, joining Olmsted County and Mower County as others in southeastern Minnesota with a positive test.

"These cases include one Fillmore County resident in their 20s and one in their 60s who were likely exposed through contact from travel outside of the United States," Fillmore County health officials said. "These patients are in isolation at home and recovering. Fillmore County Public Health is working with MDH and health care partners to address needs of these patients and provide guidance to others who may have contact with them."

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Clay, Dakota, Fillmore, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

