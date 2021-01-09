Friday night grass fire in southeastern Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Pine Island Fire Department dealt with a rare winter grass fire Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 pm on White Pines Road Southeast near East White Bridge Road. A caller reported a fire in the ditch spreading up the hill toward a field.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to see the flames had grown but areas of snow kept the fire contained and prevented it from spreading toward the road. It took crews about 10 minutes to put out the flames with high-pressure water hoses.

The Fire Department says it appears the fire may have started with a small pile of garbage.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.