Friday fire devastates Rochester mobile home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was hurt when a shed fire spread to a mobile home Friday afternoon.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 1600 block of Marion Road SE a little after 1:30 pm for a shed fire. The first crews on the scene found the shed being consumed by flames and the adjacent trailer starting to burn. Two adults, one juvenile, and a dog were able to escape from the home when the fire began.

Firefighters using multiple hoses extinguished the flames in the shed then found a significant fire in the trailer’s bedroom and attic space. A large ventilation fan was placed in the front door of the trailer to pressurize the environment and prevent the fire from spreading into more of the trailer. After opening up the ceiling inside the trailer, the remaining flames were put out.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. Four engine companies, one ladder truck company, a battalion chief, and an assistant fire marshal responded to the scene.

Some minor heat damage was sustained by another mobile home south of the trailer that caught on fire.

Photos courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department.