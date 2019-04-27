Clear
Friday collision injures three in Cerro Gordo County

Two vehicles crashed northeast of Mason City.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 9:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision northeast of Mason City.

It happened around 5:20 pm Friday near the intersection of 285th Street and Mallard Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Sprague, 42 of Mason City, was driving south and David Perkins, 59 of Des Moines, was driving north when Sprague crossed the centerline and hit Perkins’ vehicle.

Both drivers and a passenger in Perkins’ vehicle, Darrin Kofron, 53 of Mason City, were injured and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation. The Mason City and Clear Lake fire departments assisted at the scene.

