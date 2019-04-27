CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision northeast of Mason City.
It happened around 5:20 pm Friday near the intersection of 285th Street and Mallard Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Sprague, 42 of Mason City, was driving south and David Perkins, 59 of Des Moines, was driving north when Sprague crossed the centerline and hit Perkins’ vehicle.
Both drivers and a passenger in Perkins’ vehicle, Darrin Kofron, 53 of Mason City, were injured and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation. The Mason City and Clear Lake fire departments assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Friday collision injures three in Cerro Gordo County
- Two hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision
- Accident in Cerro Gordo County injures one
- Driver injured in Cerro Gordo County rollover
- Plea deal in deadly Cerro Gordo County collision
- Prison sentence for fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies people in Cerro Gordo Co. collision
- One injured in southern Cerro Gordo County crash
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...