Friday Night Lights with the Food Trucks raises money to send Pine Island students to college

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - During the Friday night football game, food trucks and a cupcake tent set up in the Pine Island pool parking lot. Some of the proceeds, along with free will donations, will fund a scholarship for Pine Island high schoolers.

Organizer Emily Miller says she was inspired to hold a fundraiser by the scholarship she got as a teen from the American Legion women. "I wanted to return the favor to another high schooler so that they could have the chance to move on and do what they wanted to do. If I didn't get that scholarship, I probably never would have pursued college after high school, so I'd like to give the opportunity to another high schooler to keep going," she says.