Fresh food co-op coming to Ronald McDonald House of Rochester

Part of four-month renovation project starting in May.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has received a $50,000 grant to create a fresh food co-op for guest and their families.

“We are excited to receive this grant to support a basic need for our guest families – access to protein and fresh produce – along with other perishable items families need to prepare nutritious meals while staying at the House,” says House Executive Director Peggy Elliott.

The money is coming from AbbVie, a drug company, that provided $25,000 or $50,000 grants to 29 Ronald McDonald Houses across the United States. AbbVie previously gave $3.3 million to the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester to support its expansion project.

The new food co-op will be completed as part of a four-month renovation to the existing Rochester facility after the grand opening of its expansion project, which is set for the week of May 13.

