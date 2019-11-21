Fresh Thyme Farmers Market blackberries linked to hepatitis outbreak

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Non-organic blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets are being linked to a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is advising people not to eat any any such blackberries purchased at a Fresh Thyme location between September 9 and September 30, 2019.

U.S Food and Drug Administration investigators say sick people reported consuming fresh, non-organic blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in Indiana, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. However, those berries came from a distribution center that ships fresh berries to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in 11 states, including Minnesota, as well as Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“Although no illnesses have yet been reported in Minnesota, we are alerting consumers, out of an abundance of caution, and urging you to throw out any non-organic blackberries you purchased from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market,” says MDA Food and Feed Safety Director Katherine Simon.

The MDA says you should contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have become ill from eating these blackberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these berries in the last two weeks.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has a store in Rochester. The company issued the following statement on the situation:

"The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, in conjunction with other state and local agencies, have contacted us concerning a recent Hepatitis A outbreak in three states in the Midwest affecting an unspecified number of individuals. These agencies are investigating and believe that affected people may have consumed fresh conventional (non-organic) blackberries between September 9 and September 30, 2019. We are fully cooperating with these agencies on the investigation and are awaiting next steps."

"At this time, there is no reason to believe that any of the product was contaminated via handling in our stores. In addition, the agencies are ONLY concerned with product purchased between September 9 and September 30; product purchased or consumed outside of these dates are NOT subject to the investigation. We are working with these agencies to identify our suppliers and isolate the source of this contamination. Fresh Thyme takes the health and safety of our customers and our team members very seriously. Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has a stringent process for ensuring compliance to all local, state and federal health and hygiene regulations."

"Should any customers have any of the fresh conventional blackberries purchased between September 9 and September 30, remaining in their refrigerators or freezers, they should be discarded immediately or returned to Fresh Thyme for a refund. In Douglas County, NE, if you purchased any of these berries between September 9 and September 30, and still have them, please take them to the local health department for testing."

"Again, Fresh Thyme is committed to the health and safety of our customers, and we will continue to work closely with these agencies to determine the source of the contamination."