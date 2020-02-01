Clear

Freezing for a reason: 8th annual Plunging for Pink

The arctic event raises money for cancer research at the Hormel Institute.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Saturday, jumpers and spectators gathered at East Side Lake for the 8th annual Plunging for Pink. The arctic event raises money for cancer research at the Hormel Institute.

Jumpers go all-out in funky pink outfits to take the plunge.

"When you come out here, it's amazing to see the stories you hear of why everyone's come out here to jump and why they're supporting money for the Hormel Institute. Hopefully someday the Hormel Institute will come up with a cure for cancer and it's great to be a part of that," says organizer Toren Bires.

Last year's Plunging for Pink raised $93,000. It hopes to beat that total this year.

