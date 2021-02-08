Freezing cold temps prompt safety reminder from Olmsted County Emergency Management

ROCHESTER, Minn. - These plunging temperatures have Olmsted County Emergency Management issuing a reminder to us all about the importance of keeping warm and dry this week.

Some warm weather essentials are obvious such as a thick, well insulate coat, gloves and a scarf but emergency management also says if you head out into the elements you should have a cold weather kit on hand.

The kit should include blankets, water, a power source for a cell phone, a lighter or waterproof matches, a first aid kit and shovel for your car.

Capt. Jonathan Jacobson does say in these frigid temps it's important to listen to public safety officials when they advice 'no travel' or safety warnings.

Jacobson explained, "The temperatures are extremely dangerous particularly with the wind chill factor. Hypothermia can set in very quickly in temperatures with wind chill of -10 degrees. They can set in about 25 to 30 minutes. Some of those signs of hypothermia are shivering, tiredness or exhaustion, confusion, or fumbling hands."

Jacobson does say an unexpected positive during the pandemic is the face masks many of u are still required to wear.

He added, "I think most of us are used to wearing something on your face and we've been preaching for years in emergency management and public safety to cover up your face especially in extremely cold temperatures."

If you do have to work outside during these cold temperatures you're advised to take breaks often and stay dry especially if you're perspiring.