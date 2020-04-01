Clear
Freezers across the country are running- low on stock

Supplies at grocery stores remain in high demand and so are freezers.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Stores that sell kitchen appliances like freezers and fridges are open during the stay at home order because they're considered essential, but a certain appliance is quickly getting out of stock. People are trying to bulk buy food, but they're running out of room to store the food. That's why across the country, stores are running low on freezers.

Marc Van Sande with Appliance Village said the store ran out of chest freezers almost immediately. He explained people are even calling in from the Twin Cities trying to find freezers. Van Sande said some customers are coming in not to add more room for food, but because their freezers broke down causing them to go an alternate route. "Because chest freezers are not there, so they're buying this refrigerator so that they can use the small freezer space and then they can also use the refrigerator space for their bulk buying needs," said Van Sande.

Appliance Village does make home deliveries, but the employees are taking extra precautions while making those. "We are calling the customer ahead of time and asking if anybody's been sick in the family or if anybody's had a temperature in the family," explained Van Sande. "When we get to the house, we are asking them to respect the 6 foot rule."

The appliance store does still have a few left in stock, but expects it to be a while before they get a new shipment in because they're made overseas.

${item.thumbnail.title}

