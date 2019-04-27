Freeze Warning to impact many north Iowa counties into Sunday morning

Freeze Warning
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Cold Temperatures Tonight to Produce Widespread Freeze... .Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing across much of central Iowa. This will produce a freeze, which will affect any susceptible vegetation. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.
* TEMPERATURE...Overnight low will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
* IMPACTS...The freezing temperatures will likely harm susceptible outdoor vegetation if necessary precautions are not taken.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
