Freeze Warning to impact many north Iowa counties into Sunday morning

The freezing temperatures will likely harm susceptible outdoor vegetation if necessary precautions are not taken.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 6:48 PM

Freeze Warning
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Cold Temperatures Tonight to Produce Widespread Freeze... .Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing across much of central Iowa. This will produce a freeze, which will affect any susceptible vegetation. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* TEMPERATURE...Overnight low will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

* IMPACTS...The freezing temperatures will likely harm susceptible outdoor vegetation if necessary precautions are not taken.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

