Freeze Warning issued for much of viewing area

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Most of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph will produce 15 to 25 degree wind chill temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have plants you want to keep alive, cover them or move them indoors.

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have plants you want to keep alive, cover them or move them indoors.