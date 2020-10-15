Freeze Warning issued for many area counties for Friday morning

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.