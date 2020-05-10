Freeze Warning issued for Monday morning throughout viewing area

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures will kill unprotected sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing and hoses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There's a good chance that sub-freezing temperatures will return again Monday night into Tuesday morning, but then temperatures will warm the rest of the week.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Cover or drain above-ground pipes and hoses to protect them from freezing.

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Northern and west-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may harm crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Freeze Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

