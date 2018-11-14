Clear

Freeborn County woman pleads guilty to stalking North Iowa man

Authorities say she sent her victim over 700 texts in one month.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 5:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Minn. – A Minnesota woman is pleading guilty to stalking a North Iowa man.

Authorities say Katie Louise Christian, 34 of Emmons, MN, sent nearly 700 texts to her victim in April and called him an additional 10 times. Christian is also accused of going the man’s Lake Mills home three times to try and contact him or his daughter.

There was a no contact order in place during all of those actions.

Christian entered a guilty plea to one count of stalking in Winnebago County District Court on Wednesday. A sentencing date has not been set.

