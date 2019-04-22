Freeborn County woman injured in 1-vehicle accident

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - An Ellendale woman was injured during a crash Sunday after her vehicle left the roadway and struck a field approach.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 52-year-old Marianne Christensen suffered non-life threatening injuries when her 2011 Jeep Compass crashed at 10:30 p.m. at 740th Ave. at 310th St.

Hartland first responders, Mayo ambulance and Mayo 3 assisted on scene.