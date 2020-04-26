Freeborn County woman dies in southern Minnesota car/semi collision

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman was killed Saturday night when her car collided with a semi.

It happened just after 11 pm at mile marker 83 on Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Linda Marline Goude, 72 of Glenville, was driving east when she collided with the eastbound semi driven by Wilner Pierre, 50 of Valrico, Florida.

The State Patrol says Goude was killed in the crash and Pierre was not injured. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburn Police, fire, and ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.