Freeborn County wins appeal in salary dispute with sheriff

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The state Court of Appeals has sided with Freeborn County commissioners in a salary dispute with Sheriff Kurt Freitag.

Freitag requested his salary be increased from $92,403 in 2018 to $113,952 in 2019, telling the County Board of Commissioners that increase would raise his salary to be in line with the media sheriff’s salary of surrounding counties and the median for comparable counties throughout Minnesota. Freeborn County commissioners, however, voted to increase Freitag’s salary to $97,020.

Freitag appealed that decision in District Court, as county sheriffs are allowed to do under Minnesota statute, and the Court ruled the commissioners’ decision was arbitrary and that they lacked a “full understanding” of Freitag’s duties and responsibilities. The judge ordered Freitag’s salary be raised to $113,952.

Freeborn County appealed that ruling and the Minnesota Court of Appeals has now reversed the District Court and reduced Freitag’s salary. In its decision, the Appeals Court found that by “awarding Freitag a %5 raise, the county board exercised its judgment while simultaneously considering the required statutory factors. The district court’s findings and legal conclusions to the contrary are clearly erroneous.” The Appeals Court states that the burden of proof is on Freitag to demonstrate the county commissioner’s decision did not follow state law and he failed to do so.

To read the Court of Appeals’ full ruling, click here.