FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – A COVID-19 exposure is forcing the immediate closure of the Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services Office.

County officials say the office will remain closed until April 12 for the safety and well-being of staff and citizens. Drop box and online services will continue and in-person activities will resume at 8 am on April 12.

Freeborn County says it apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause some people.