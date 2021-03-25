Freeborn County to reopen Government Center to public on April 1

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County says it will be reopening government offices to the public on April 1.

The county says several modifications have been made to the public spaces in the Government Center, so residents are being asked to be patient with lines and varying wait times for some services.

Freeborn County says the Driver and Vehicle Services office as well as the Veterans Service Office will return to normal operating hours, which are 8 am to 430 pm. All other Government Center offices will be open until 5 pm.