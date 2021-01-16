Freeborn County teen injured in Mower County crash

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A teen driver is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Aubrieana Rae Strain, 18 of Hollandale, was driving east on Highway 251 when she went off the road around 8 am Saturday at the intersection with Highway 218 and entered the east ditch.

Strain suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol says Strain was wearing a seat belt and road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.