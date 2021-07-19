Freeborn County sheriff wins another legal fight over pay raise

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has handed another victory to the sheriff in a dispute over salary with Freeborn County.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a district court judge was acting properly in setting Kurt Freitag’s salary at $113,952 after Freeborn County commissioners voted to pay him $97,020.

The dispute began in November 2019 when Sheriff Freitag submitted a 23 percent salary increase. County commissioners rejected that in favor of a smaller pay hike. Freitag appealed that decision, as permitted under state law, and a Freeborn County District Court judge ruled the county’s decision was arbitrary.

Freeborn County appealed that ruling and the Minnesota Court of Appeals overruled the district court judge, staying the judge “clearly erred” in calling the county’s decision arbitrary. Freitag then appealed that decision, and the Minnesota Supreme Court sided with Freitag and stated the appeals court had inappropriately substituted its judgment for the district court’s. The Minnesota Supreme Court said there was “reasonable evidence” to support the district court’s decision.

The case was then sent back to the Minnesota Court of Appeals to determine if the district court had been correct in setting Freitag’s new salary at $113,952. The appeals court has now ruled that decision was based on “statutory and other valid factors” and upheld Freitag’s salary increase.