Freeborn County sheriff salary dispute headed to MN Supreme Court

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A salary dispute between the Freeborn County Sheriff and the Board of Commissioners will be heard by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Arguments are scheduled for December 1 over the 2019 salary request by Sheriff Kurt Freitag. He asked county commissioners to increase his salary by about 23%, to $113,952, saying that would be comparable to the median salary of sheriffs in surrounding counties and similar counties around the state. Commissioners, with no public discussion, voted to raise Freitag’s salary instead by around 5%, to $97,020.

Freitag appealed that decision and a district court judge ruled in his favor. The Minnesota Court of Appeals, however, reversed that decision and stated the district court had been wrong in ruling the Freeborn County commissioner’s decision to be arbitrary and without a “full understanding” of Freitag’s responsibilities and duties.

Freitag appealed that judgment and the Minnesota Supreme Court will now take up the case.

