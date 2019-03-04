Clear
Freeborn County sex offender will stay in prison

Brandon Boyum Brandon Boyum

Court of Appeals upholds 12-year sentence.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man convicted of molesting an 11-year-old Freeborn County girl will remain in prison.

Brandon Lee Boyum, 37 of Waseca, pleaded guilty in May 2017 to 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with credit for 544 days already served. Court documents state Boyum entered the sleeping girl’s bedroom after a night of drinking and sexually abused her.

Boyum appealed his sentence, stating the judge disregarded the report from two therapists who recommended probation and community-based treatment and classified Boyum as a low risk to reoffend.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected Boyum’s argument, ruling that the judge considered the therapists’ report but also evidence that Boyum had thousands of pornographic images on his computer, many of which were child pornography. The Court states the judge was within his discretion to consider Boyum’s crime “the act of a pedophile” and “not a one-time incident” in imposing a prison sentence instead of probation.

