Freeborn County sex assault sending man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Hastings man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a Freeborn County woman.

Alex Mathew LaFountaine, 22, was arrested in February. Authorities say he raped a woman and then made her take a shower with him.

LaFountaine pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct in September and was sentenced Monday to eight years and six months in state prison, with credit for 284 days already served.

Authorities say LaFountaine has a previous conviction for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County.